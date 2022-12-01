Five-time Presidents Cup participant Mike Weir set for maiden captaincy

Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida): Presidents Cup and PGA Tour officials announced on Thursday that Canadian and Masters champion Mike Weir has been named captain of the International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup, which will return to Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec (Canada) for the first time since 2007.

Primed for his maiden captaincy, Weir has served as captain’s assistant in three consecutive ‘playings’, most recently under the leadership of Trevor Immelman at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. He was an assistant for Ernie Els in 2019, which saw the International Team build its biggest lead in Presidents Cup history before falling to a Tiger Woods-led US Team, 16-14, at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, in Melbourne, Australia. His first appearance dates back to 2017, serving for Nick Price at Liberty National Golf Club.

“Presidents Cup has become such a big part of my career, so to be here in this moment announced as captain of the 2024 International Team is surreal,” said Weir after being announced captain.

“When I look back, I have so many incredible memories associated with this event whether it be my debut in 2000; winning my Singles match against Tiger in 2007 at Royal Montreal; witnessing Ernie create the shield in 2019; and then seeing Trevor carry that momentum in 2022. Now as I look with anticipation toward 2024, I couldn’t be more excited to lead the International Team into my home country of Canada for what will surely be the experience of a lifetime,” he added.

Weir, who was the first Canadian to ever compete in the Presidents Cup, has appeared in five Cups — 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009. An eight-time PGA Tour winner, he is 13-9-2 all-time at the Presidents Cup and one of six International Team members with 10 or more match wins in competition. In 2007, the Presidents Cup was staged in Canada for the first time, with Weir delivering a 3-1-1 record highlighted by a 1-up victory over Tiger Woods in Singles.

“As the International Team captain in 2024, Mike Weir will continue the upward trend of the Internationals with his unwavering support for his players and the Presidents Cup,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“With his pedigree as a player combined with his history with the Presidents Cup both as a player and a captain’s assistant, Mike is the right leader at the right time as the Presidents Cup returns to Montreal. As an icon in his homeland, he certainly will have the full support for the Canadian fans in building a distinct homefield advantage for the International Team,” he added.

After turning professional in 1992, Weir won his first PGA Tour title at the 1999 Air Canada Championship with a two-stroke victory over Fred Funk, becoming the first Canadian to win on Tour since Richard Zokol. He went on to win seven additional titles, including the 2003 Masters — one of three victories collected that season. The 52-year-old currently competes on PGA Tour Champions, where he notched his first victory at the 2021 Insperity Invitational.