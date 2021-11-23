Five Uncapped Cricketers for new IPL Franchises to Consider

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League promises to be bigger and better than ever before. The addition of two new franchises means an expanded format and even more cricket for fans of T20 to enjoy.

With two new teams taking part, more players will be added to upcoming auctions and those who have yet to take part in the IPL will stand a greater chance of being included. Over the years, many players have considered themselves unlucky to have missed out on a contract so who are the new faces that could be making their debut in 2022?

Eight Become Ten

The exact identity of the new IPL teams are unknown as of November 2021. We are aware that the franchises will be based in Lucknow and Ahmedabad and the names will be confirmed in due course.

When they join in as officially branded sides, markets will open and we will then know just who are the favourites to win the IPL in 2022. We can be fairly certain that defending champions of the Chennai Super Kings will be highly ranked, along with other strong teams including Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals.

Chennai is likely to be at the top of the rankings but could any of these new IPL signings help to shift the balance for their respective franchises?

Rassie van der Dussen: South Africa

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen had originally been lined up for a stint with Rajasthan Royals in 2021. The batsman had been picked as a replacement for the injured Ben Stokes but was unable to obtain a No Objection Certificate from his national board.

The 32-year-old is known primarily as a test match batsman but he can score quickly in the shorter formats. Van der Dussen has three hundred in domestic T20 cricket and made 101 from just 51 deliveries in a warm-up game against Pakistan ahead of the 2021 World Cup.

Joe Clarke: England

He’s yet to appear in a representative match for England but Joe Clarke has already made an impression in T20 franchise cricket around the world. At home, he’s won trophies with Notts Outlaws while he’s just signed a deal to play with Melbourne Stars for the 2021/22 Big Bash.

Clarke has three hundred in this format and a strike rate above 155 so he would surely come under the IPL radar if he performs well in the BBL.

Devon Conway: New Zealand

At the age of 30, New Zealand’s Devon Conway is something of a late developer but his performances in 2021 would have surely caught the attention of IPL owners. He famously made 200 on his test debut against England and, while he’s known primarily as a red ballplayer, he can score quickly in the shorter formats.

Conway has two hundred in T20’s plus an unbeaten 99 at the international level so he must be worth a look at the next auction.

Joe Root: England

He’s entered himself into numerous IPL auctions but no franchise has yet been tempted by England’s test captain Joe Root. Like Devon Conway, he’s considered to be a red ball cricketer but he can be underrated in the shorter forms.

His record of 13 half-centuries with a best of 92 could be improved but Root can also bowl some useful off-spin in the middle overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Bangladesh

Another man to have left previous IPL auctions without a deal is former Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim. He’ll be 35 during the next tournament but can still be effective with the bat as he proved at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Mushfiqur has yet to make a T20 hundred but he has no fewer than 28 half-centuries in this format.