‘Fix All the Dug Up Streets in the City Within a Month ‘- Minister Byrathi Warns Concerned Officials

Mangaluru: One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it and will see it in future too. Without proper planning new roads are constructed, and after a while the new roads are dug to lay cables or utility lines- and when such work is going on it creates a mess, with traffic and pedestrians facing the brunt of it. And with a bunch of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd developmental works going on, most part of the City has been dug up, and with slow pace of work, it has put the lives of the motorists and pedestrians in hardship.

Until the work is fully completed, pedestrians have to bear with all these inconveniences and also there would be traffic snarls which will be an added nightmare. Now that these roads/footpaths have been dug, it will be a long long time before they are fully restored to the original condition- and that has been the situation in the past and will also be in future too? And state Minister Byrathi Basavaraj who was in town on Tuesday had toured around the city to inspect the developmental works of MSCL and MCC, and was totally upset with the streets being dug up every nook and corner making the City look miserable.



The minister questioned MCC and MSCL officials on the debris dumped on roads that have been dug up. He expressed dismay over the extent to which this has inconvenienced commuters. He directed all the agencies to ensure that the debris dumped on the roads was cleared in a month. “Many concrete roads have also been dug up for various projects. Not only does it inconvenience commuters, but the government also incurs a loss. Roads dug for various projects must be fixed in a month. I will inspect the roads again in a month’s time, and action will be taken against officials concerned if the debris is not cleared,” the minister said.

“There should be no black spots in the city,” said the minister, directing MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar to visit each ward and take steps to clear garbage black spots.

The minister also warned the officials of MSCL and MCC to monitor the contractors work, so that they don’t delay in expediting the work quickly. “If you stay in your office without checking into the work of these contractors, it will take months or years to finish ongoing projects. I will make a surprise visit within next month, and I will suspend the officials if I still see the dug up roads not fixed. Don’t take things easy, because works should be completed soon without delay, and not leave streets dug up everywhere” directed the minister to all concerned MSCL and MCC authorities.