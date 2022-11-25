Fixes For Word Found Unreadable Content in the Document

Sometimes, Microsoft Word encounters a file that contains content that is unreadable. When this occurs, Ok Google Lumos shows the “Word found unreadable content in the document” error.

Moreover, when they select yes to recover that contents, they get another error message that appears saying “we are sorry. We can not open the file because we found a problem with its contents.“

So, in this article, let us see why this error occurs and what can we do to solve the issue.

Reasons for why Microsoft Word can not open a file and why the “Word found unreadable content” error occurs

MS Word prompts the “Word found unreadable” error notice very occasionally. In this section, we will let you know why this error usually occurs. This error pops up when there is a problem in the file that we are trying to open or there is a problem in MS Word.

Infected files cause a lot of trouble for Word in reading and opening the files. Usually, a file gets infected due to the followings reasons:

Malware attacks:

Viruses enter the computer through infected email attachments and downloads from the internet and from other computers through disks.

Damaging a file is one of the major objectives of virus attacks.

Files in the drive get corrupted on the entry of viruses, thus, causing some contents of the file to get impaired.

Therefore, MS Word throws this error when you try to open the file.

Inappropriate shutdown:

“Word found unreadable content” error may also occur when the Word file abruptly gets closed due to power disruptions, depleted battery, or accidental switch-off.

Improper data transfer:

If your file is downloaded from the Internet, your file might also get corrupted due to improper transfer of data(because of bad network availability).

Overuse of visual presentations in the file:

Sometimes, the “word found an unreadable content” error occurs due to the presence of excessive visual presentations like tables, graphs, figures, formulae, etc…in the file.

File conversion:

Multiple file conversions involving different formats before converting the file into the final Word file may make the Word file unreadable by Microsoft Word.

This process of converting one file from one format to another and again to the original format is called Round Tripping .

Add-ins:

Add-ins are the software that is added to Microsoft Word to add more features to MS Word. This results in carrying out many more functions in Microsoft Word. But add-ins deteriorate and significantly slow down the performance of MS Word.

If you are facing an error in opening the Word file in MS Word, try using other apps like notepad, word pad, etc…and third-party software like OpenOffice, LibreOffice, Google Docs, WPS Office, Doc viewer, etc…If you are still can’t open the file, follow the techniques mentioned below to recover and repair the file.

Best Techniques on how to recover and repair the “word found unreadable content” error

We can fix the “word found unreadable content” error in windows either by using built-in functions provided by windows or by using third-party tools or software. This section includes a detailed explanation of both manual techniques and the software.

First, let’s know about the built-in processes in Windows.

1. Enabling the “unblock” option

A file that is transferred from another computer may not open until you settle the permissions.

Microsoft does not permit you to open file that is downloaded from email attachments or the internet, to prevent virus attacks.

Follow the steps to unblock the file:

Go to the location of the file and right-click on the file. Click on “ Properties ”. Properties window opens up. At the bottom of the window, you could find the unblock option. Now, Click on the Unblock option, and finally, click ok.

2. Making use of the “Recover Text from Any File” Option:

To fix the error using this option, you should open Microsoft Word. First, Navigate to File>Open>Browse. Now, Locate the file that is failing to open on the Microsoft Open window. Finally, select Recover Text from Any File from the drop-down menu and click open.

3. Disabling the add-ins

Disabling add-ins is a good idea to execute when the unreadable content error pops up.

To disable add-ins, Open Microsoft Word. Navigate to File>More>Options.

Now, the Word Options window opens up. Click on Add-ins present on the left side of the window. Details regarding add-ins will appear on the right part of the window. Select the “Disabled Items” from the list that opens up when you click the small triangle arrow icon on the right side of “Manage”. Ultimately, click on OK.

4. Using MS Office Repair Tool:

Sometimes, there might be an issue with Microsoft Word itself but not with the file. Follow the steps below to repair the Microsoft Word:

Open Control Panel and go to Programs>Program features. Select Microsoft Office and right-click on it. Select the Change option. A window as shown below appears. Select any one of the options(either Quick Repair or Online Repair) and click Repair.

In this article, I have explained what the Word found unreadable content in the document” error in Microsoft Word. First, I wrote about the causes of this error so that you can prevent this error. Then, I discussed both inbuilt functions and third-party software through which you can open the corrupted file. Finally, we came to know about recovery tools. Hope you found this article useful.



