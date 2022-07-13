Flag Hoisting Ceremony in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Mangaluru: In view of the ongoing celebration of 75 years of Indian Independence “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and as per directions of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Flag Hoisting Ceremony was observed in New Mangalore Port Authority today. Chief Guest of the celebration, Hon’ble Member of Parliament for Dakshina Kannada District, Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel graced the occasion with his presence and hoisted the National Flag in August presence of Member of Legislative Assembly (Mangalore North), Dr Bharath Shetty, Dr A.V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, Chief Vigilance Officer Shri Padmanabhachar K (IOFS) & Trustees of the Port. As a ceremonial tradition, Hon’ble MP reviewed the parade contingent of the NMPA CISF unit & Fire Service personnel of the Port.

Speaking on this occasion Hon’ble MP recalled the struggle and sacrifices laid by the freedom fighters for the country due to which the whole nation is able to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the present time. He appreciated Chairman, NMPA under whose leadership Port has undertaken various developmental projects, green port initiatives such as launching electric buses and LED street lights in the Port vicinity etc.

Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Mangalore North, Dr Bharath Shetty in his speech reminisced the greatness of the rich Indian history, culture and aspired for a remarkable future for the Nation.

Dr A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA rekindled the history of the nation before Independence and recalled the freedom fighters who fought during the freedom struggle. He spoke about 5 pillars of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav such as freedom struggle, ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions at 75 & resolves at 75 and articulated the growth seen in the Nation since independence, as well as the Maritime sector of the Country. Chairman reminded the Port employees about the service rendered by them to the Nation in terms of facilitating EXIM and urged them to work further for the betterment of the Nation.

As the day also marks “Guru Purnima”, two principals from Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 & NMPA English Medium School were felicitated for exemplary service rendered by them in the field of education. Prizes were also distributed by the dignitaries to those winners from various competitions held in connection with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This was followed by a patriotic cultural program. Head of the Departments, Senior Officials, employees and staff of the Port were present during the celebration.