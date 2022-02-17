Flag row: Congress leaders to sleep in Karnataka Assembly tonight

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah announced Thursday that Congress lawmakers will spend the night in the Legislative Assembly demanding the resignation of RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa over his controversial remarks on the national flag.

‘We have decided to stage an overnight protest. We have decided to take this to its logical end. We will protest day and night,’ Siddaramaiah told reporters. ‘[Eshwarappa] has committed treason. He has insulted the national flag that is a symbol of our pride and the nation’s sovereignty,’ he said.

Congress MLCs will also spend the night in the Legislative Council.

Shivakumar, Eshwarappa charge towards each other, almost come to blows in Assembly

The last time legislators slept in the Assembly was in July 2019 when the BJP, then in the Opposition, spent the night in protest against the delay in the then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy taking a trust vote. In 2010, the Congress had slept in the Assembly over the illegal mining scam when the BJP was in power. But, it was in 1996 that the Assembly witnessed one of its first sleepover protests by the BJP against a steep hike in electricity tariffs effected by the J H Patel government.

Earlier in the day, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress continued its protest in the Well of the House, shouting slogans against Eshwarappa, the BJP and the RSS. The Congress wants Eshwarappa’s ouster from the Cabinet and a sedition case to be booked against him.

The Congress is going after Eshwarappa for his February 9 statement. The minister had said that the saffron flag (Bhagwa) would replace the tricolour in the future. He even suggested that the Bhagwa will be hoisted on the Red Fort.

‘The hidden agenda of the RSS has been conveyed through Eshwarappa. The national flag is the symbol of independence. Freedom fighters drew courage and inspiration from the tricolour. We have a flag code to prevent any insult to the tricolour,’ Siddaramaiah said.

There is speculation that the BJP government may decide to curtail the ongoing session due to the Congress’s protest. Otherwise, the session is to end February 25.