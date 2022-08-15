Flag So Big You’ll Freak! City’s Largest Tricolour Flag of L 45 x W 30 ft Hung at Bendoorwell

Mangaluru: The Coastal City while celebrating 75 years of Independent India under the banner of ‘The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and to mark the occasion flags are seen hung in buildings, institutions, government offices, homes etc, and if you had driven or rode on Balmatta road, you would have never missed seeing a huge Indian Tricolour Flag waving above you at Bendoorwell, in front of Essel Wilcon or Radha Medicals. And this is part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga campaign” which the central government had initiated for ‘Azad Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ aka ‘Celebrating India’s 75th anniversary of the Independence Day’.

This is the size of patriotism. The largest tricolour flag to be hung in the City to mark the glorious 75 years of freedom from the hands of the Britishers. This mega flag of size 45 feet in length and 30 feet wide, could be seen from a long distance and has been attracting citizens and visitors to click pictures. This has been the initiative of Ravi Uchil, proprietor of Gasco BendoorWell Junction, Mangalore; along with Terrence D’Souza and his brother Santhosh D’Souza, the Managing Partners of Essel Wilcon/ARD Group, Mangaluru. And it was executed by the staff and management of Gasco Agency and Essel Wilcon on 13 August 2022.

Samuel T K and his family from Calicut, Kerala who were excited at the mega flag and clicking pictures said that this is the FIRST time that they have seen such a large flag and complimented the people who were the brainchild behind this unique flag. Yet another shop owner located at Bendoorwell said that while comparing to the tricolour flag that he has hung at his shop, the mega flag is 99% larger than his tiny flag.

