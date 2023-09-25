Flex at Old Port triggers row in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A flex banner in the name of ‘Hasimeenu Vyaparasthara Sangha’ (fresh fish merchants association) from South Wharf, Bunder allegedly asking all fish sellers to mandatorily avail leave for Eid Milad on September 28 has gone viral and triggered a controversy.

The banner said that those who violate the rules, will not be allowed to carry out fishing activities in the port and will be denied any support from the association. A penalty will be imposed. Taking objection, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell in a Facebook post has asked police to take legal action against those who put up the banner.

Meanwhile, Sangha, South Wharf member K Ashraf said the association has taken a decision in consultation with various stakeholders to declare a holiday for Hindu, Christian and Muslim festivals to avoid clashes in business.

Accordingly, three holidays each for Hindu and Muslim festivals and two holidays for Christian festivals are observed. A banner has been put up asking all stakeholders not to work on Eid Milad. He claimed that a holiday was also observed for Ganesha Chaturthi.

