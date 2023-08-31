Flight service begins from Shivamogga airport in K’taka

Flight services from the Shivamogga airport, the second in Karnataka airport after the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, began from Thursday.



Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who made it a point to get the airport project implemented, thanked the farmers.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who made it a point to get the airport project implemented, thanked the farmers.

Speaking to reporters, he stated: “Today is a day of celebration. Bengaluru-Shivamogga flight service has begun from today. All the credit for this should go to the farmers of the region, for not creating problems at any stage from acquisition of agricultural land to any stage during building of this airport.

“Shivamogga is the second biggest airport in the state after Bengaluru. I want to thank farmers who extended their cooperation.”

Yediyurappa also made arrangements for farmers to travel with him on the maiden flight.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil stated that the operation of flights from Shivamogga airport is going to give a boost to the Malnad region.

“Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Davanagere districts will also benefit. This will also ensure academic, economical and all round development. The Shivamogga airport is built at a cost of Rs 450 croresand named after Rastra Kavi Kuvempu (iconic Kannada author). Once the night landing is ensured, there will be more connections. The tenders have already called for operation of flights to various cities including Goa,” he added.

Patil, Yediyurappa, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, MP B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, former minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra also travelled in the first IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Shivamogga.

They were received at the Shivamogga airport by the Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa.

Patil will later return to Bengaluru on the same flight.

Sources said that there was a huge demand for Shivamogga-Bengaluru flight and the bookings were already done months in advance.

The tenders have been called for operation of flights to Tirupathi, Hyderabad.

Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai will also be connected soon.

The airport is built in a picturesque location on 779 acres and is the only one to be managed by the state government.

The Shivamogga airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2022.

