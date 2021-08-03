Spread the love



















Flights to UAE: Emirates lists 11 countries from where passengers can travel

UAE: Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates on Tuesday published a list of 11 countries from where stranded residents can return or transit provided they have received both Covid-19 vaccine doses in the UAE.

Also, they must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to travel and hold a certificate that proves this

“The UAE authorities have announced that effective August 5, 2021, eligible travellers from the countries below will be allowed to travel to/through the UAE,” the airline said.

