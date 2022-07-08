Floods in 13 districts: CM holds VC with DCs for Immediate Rescue & Relief Operations

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners of 13 districts which are affected by incessant rains and floods.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting Bommai said, many parts of Coastal, Malnad and plain regions of the state have witnessed excessive rains in the last 3-4 days. Heavy flooding in 13 districts has caused loss of human lives, death of livestock and damage to houses and property. From June 1 so far 12 people have lost their lives and death of livestock has gone up to 65.

The Chief Minister along with the concerned district in-charge ministers instructed the officials to take immediate measures where landslides have happened to shift the people to safer places and clear the roads.

A total sum of Rs735 cr is available with the DCs to take up rescue and relief operations. More rains have been forecast for the next 3-4 days and precautionary measures should be taken to prevent loss of life and property. Roads damaged by floods should be repaired immediately to restore transport and communication. In case of landslides, immediate measures should be taken to clear the roads.

In case of damage to houses an immediate compensation of Rs10,000 should be paid and action should be initiated to upload the details on Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation App to disburse compensation according to the extent of damage to the houses. Bommai said.

As for crop loss, a survey should be conducted immediately after the floods recede and a report submitted without any delay. Compensation should be disbursed immediately in case of loss of human lives and death of livestock.

Personnel of Revenue, Police, Fire Services and other departments should work with coordination. Services of NDRF and SDRF should be utilised for rescue operations. Measures should be taken for emergency rescue where coastal erosion is happening and minimise the damage. Set up a control room to respond to people in distress, the Chief Minister instructed.

The extent of havoc caused by floods so far from June 1

Number of districts affected by floods 13.

Taluks 17

Villages 37

Affected people– 495

Number of people rescued—90

No. of Care Centres opened– 4

No. of people sheltered in Care Centres–90

Loss of human lives–12

Death of livestock — 65