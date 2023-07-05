Floods inundate Mongolian capital after heavy rain damages dam

Floods inundated parts of the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator after torrential rain damaged a dam at the Selbe River on Wednesday.



At least 27 residential buildings and hundreds of vehicles were flooded inBayanzurkh district, the country’s National Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

Five other districts were also impacted as a result, reports Xinhua news agency citing the statement as saying.

The water levels in the central and eastern parts of the country have exceeded warning levels due to the prolonged round of rainfall that began Sunday night, with more expected through the end of the week.

The weather agency urged residents living near rivers and lakes to take precautions.

