Flora Castelino of St Aloysius College Awarded with ‘Konkani Bhushan 2023’

Mangaluru: Mrs Flora Castelino, Lecturer, Dept of Konkani, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru was awarded with ‘Konkani Bhushan 2023’ for her invaluable contribution to Konkani Language by Goa Directorate of Arts & Culture, Goa.

The award was conferred during a National Seminar organised by Kala Niketan (Goa), Marjoda and Fr Agnel College of Arts & Commerce, Pilar, Goa in association with the Directorate of Arts & Culture, Goa which was held on 19th & 20th August 2023 at Pilar, Goa.

Like this: Like Loading...