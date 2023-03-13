‘Flow Batteries are the Green Options in the Future’-Dr Kini at SAC Endowment Lecture



Mangaluru: The 9th Lecture of Prof. Prakash P. Karat Endowment Lecture series was held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 2.30 pm at “Sanidhya Hall”, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru. Dr Nagesh S Kini, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Vimano EWA Pvt Ltd. Bengaluru delivered the lecture on the topic “The Future Large-Scale Energy-Storage”. In his lecture he narrated various energy storage options available in the present day, starting from the Lead Acid battery to the recent Flow Batteries in which liquid electrolytes are used.

He gave an overall picture of the current energy requirements of the world. He explained the disadvantages of solar energy because of the lower efficiency and Lithium-ion batteries due to their cost. Being a Start up entrepreneur he could analyse the Physics and chemistry involved in the storage devices and the manufacturing procedure and the marketing strategies.

Dr Prakash Kamath, Formerly Dean-Physical Sciences, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), presided over the function. He explained how the basics of Physics taught in the class are used in the practical applications of real life. Dr Dennis Fernandes, Principal-in-charge, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru congratulated the organisers for organising a lecture on such a relevant topic. Prof. Prakash P. Karat was present during the lecture. A large number of faculty members from various colleges, research scholars and students attended the lecture.

The endowment lecture was organised by the students and admirers of Prof. Prakash P Karat.

Like this: Like Loading...