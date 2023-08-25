Flowers Galore! Hindu Devotees in City All Geared Up to Celebrate ‘Varalakshmi Puja’

Mangaluru: Since Thursday and this morning (Friday), the Car Street Flower Market in the City was packed with devotees buying flowers, especially Lotus flowers, and vegetables (since devotees consume vegetarian food on this feast day). Varalakshmi Vratam/ VaraMahalakshmi Vratha is a festival to propitiate the Goddess Lakshmi. Varalakshmi is one who grants boons (“Vara”). It is an important puja performed by many women in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, among others. The Hindu festival going by the name ‘Vara Mahalakshmi Vrata’ is celebrated on the Second Friday or the Friday before the day of the full moon – Poornima – in the month of Shravana, which corresponds to the Gregorian months of July–August.

The festival is observed Today (25 August), where Puja rituals involve cleaning the puja room, placing an idol of Goddess Laxmi, offering various items, reciting Vrat Katha, and distributing prasad. The festival is celebrated with enthusiasm since Varalakshmi Puja is considered an auspicious day to worship the goddess of wealth and prosperity. This day is also celebrated as Varalakshmi Nombu, it is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess VaraLaxmi. This feast is observed by married women and they seek the blessings of Goddess VaraLaxmi. Goddess Varalaxmi is another manifestation of Goddess Laxmi.

Varalaxmi Puja holds great significance among Hindus. On this auspicious day, married women observe fast for the well-being of family, husband and children. Women seek the blessings of Goddess Varalaxmi. People who observe this fast with full devotion and dedication, get blessed with happiness, prosperity, wealth and longevity. It is believed that people who observe this fast get the blessings of Ashtalaxmi – the eight forces of the world are known as Ashta Laxmi. As per the legends, Goddess Laxmi bless the women with all these eight energies and here are these eight energies – Dhan Laxmi (Wealth), Dhairya Laxmi (Courage), Santaan Laxmi (Children), Vidhya Laxmi (Wisdom), Vijaya Laxmi (Success), Dhaanya Laxmi (Food), Gaja Laxmi (Strength), and Aadi Laxmi (Force)

As per Puja Rituals, the Women get up early in the morning and clean the puja room. After taking a bath, they wear nice clean clothes. They must seek blessings and forgiveness. After completing Vrat Katha, the coconut should be broken and distributed among all the family members. Another puja is performed the next day to conclude this fast. The water inside the Kalash is sprinkled all over the house. In Mangaluru, a BIG celebration is planned by the GSB Community at the Kudtheri Shree Mahamaya Temple in Car Street, today, (Friday, 26 August) evening, and the organizers as always are expecting a BIG crowd.

About the history of Varalakshmi Vratam/ VaraMahalakshmi Vratha:

In the Magadha of yore, there lived a woman called Charumathi in a town named Kaundinyapur. Impressed by her devotion to the goddess, the Goddess Mahalakshmi appeared in her dream and asked her to worship Varalakshmi (Vara = boon, Lakshmi = goddess of wealth) and seek to fulfil her wishes. Varalakshmi is yet another form of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. The prayer/worship was prescribed to be offered on the Friday of the Shravana month preceding the night of the full moon. When Charumathi explained her dream to her family, they encouraged her to perform puja. Many other women of the village joined her in performing the puja in a traditional way and offered many sweets to the Goddess Varalakshmi, along with sacred chants.

On this occasion, women worship Goddess Lakshmi with utmost devotion offering fruits, sweets and flowers, usually, a kalasam (representing the deity) will be decorated with a saree, flowers and gold jewellery with offerings placed in front. A rakshasi/saradu (sacred thread) is among the offerings and adorned on the wrists of women after the pooja has been completed. This is worn to signify protection and piety, and several articles are given as gifts and charity in good faith.[citation needed] This puja can be performed with no restriction to caste or creed. To this day, many women observe this traditional festival praying to Varamahalakshmi for her blessings in the form of wealth and well being of their family.

All the eight forces combined are called the Ashta Lakshmis or the eight Lakshmis of the Hindus. Vishnu is also called ‘Ashtalakshmi Pathi’ which is equivalent to saying that he is the consort for the eight Lakshmis or forces. In fact, Vishnu representing the preservative aspect of the universe, radiates these feminine energies of Lakshmi personified and worshipped as such since abstract force is beyond the comprehension of the ordinary people. As health, wealth and prosperity depend upon the rhythmic play of these forces, the worship of Lakshmi is said to obtain these three. This festival is observed largely by women, invoking the blessings of the goddess Lakshmi.

As the legend goes, this is a puja that was performed by the goddess Parvathi to seek prosperity and happiness. Thus it came to be emulated by women who sought boons (varam) for the health, wealth and knowledge of the entire family. The prescribed day for the puja is the Friday of the month of Sravan in the fortnight known as Sukla paksha, preceding the full moon day.

