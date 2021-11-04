Spread the love



















Fluctuation in Oil Price is Common – Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Udupi: “The petroleum products price control is not in our hands, even though union government has reduced the tax on Petrol and Diesel from yesterday, we wish that the reduced rate should continue in coming days”, said union minister Shobha Karandlaje.

She was speaking to media persons in Udupi before visiting the Sri Krishna Math on November 4. Petroleum products are not manufactured in our country. The fluctuation in oil price is common when international market prices are hiked, and it has happened during the tenure of every government. As a Deepavali gift, our prime minister Narendra Modi has announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel and we are welcoming his stand, she said.

Replying about the Hanagal and Sindhagi By-election results Shobha said, “Both the parties have won each seat in the elections. We couldn’t analyse the election results now. We should respect the people’s mandate. Our candidate has won in Sindhagi with a huge margin”.

Speaking about the demand on the Minimum support price for paddy Shobha said, “Udupi district farmers had met me and demanded to announce a minimum support price for paddy. The Union government has already announced a Rs 1940 minimum support price for Paddy and we have directed to implement the same rate in every state. I told the state agricultural minister B C Patil to open Paddy purchase centres in every district. The Coastal belt farmers are cultivating CO4 Paddy and it will be used for boiled rice. Our government has already distributed Boiled rice in ration shops. Paddy cultivated by our farmers’ should be used in our district first, and we are ready to do the same”.

