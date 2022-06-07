Flying drones at night raise security concerns in Gujarat

Baroda: Several incidents of flying drones at private farms during the night have been reported in Anand and Kheda districts of Gujarat.

There are strict policies for using drones for various purposes but recently Gujarat has reported incidents of drones being allegedly used for delivering liquor.

Kheda Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Gadhia said, “We have received such complaints following which the police have increased patrolling at several places. The police have not found any flying drone till now. Flying of specific designed drones is prohibited but if such drones are found, the police will take strict action. There are several private farms so it is possible that some people might be flying drones from there. Mostly these drones are visible in the sky between 8 to 11 p.m.”

Later, during the day Bhalej police seized a flying device from Ardi village in Anand district, which later turned out to be a toy helicopter.

The police have appealed to the people of Kheda and Anand districts not to pay heed to rumours and inform them if they see any flying objects in the future.