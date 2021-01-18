Spread the love



















Flying Drones without UIN/UAOP from DGCA will be Punishable – DCP Hariram

Mangaluru: “In the Jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Police Commissionarate we have found that some Drones are flying illegally without having UIN/ UAOP from the DGCA”, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Law & Order Hariram Shanker in a press release issued on January 18.

In view of the Safety of Public and Security of Industries/ Tourism Places/ Religious Places/ Educational Institutes/ International Airport/ Ports/ Petrol & Oil Storage Unit and Other Sensitive Places of Mangaluru City, all Drones as per the Guidelines of DGCA have been Prohibited.

If Any Operator for any purpose flies Drones without Permission, they will be punished as per the law. The operators should produce below-mentioned documents to take Permission from this office.

• UIN/ UAOP issued by DGCA.

• Drone Specification.

• Drone Operator Training Certificate.

• Permission of the Land/Property Owner (only for the area used for take-off and landing of RPA)

• Operators shall have insurance with the liability that they might incur for any damage to a third party resulting from the accident/incident.

• Valid Police Clearance Certificate of the Operator.

• Valid reasons to Operate the Drone with Documents.