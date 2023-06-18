‘Flyover or Underpass at Nanthoor & KPT Junction will Start after Monsoon’-NHAI Project Director

Mangaluru: Speaking at the Sanchara Samparka Divas, a programme of Mangaluru Traffic East Police station, National Highways Authority of India’s project director Abdulla Javed Azmi Azmi said the NHAI has finalised the agency that will be doing the work. Construction of a flyover or underpass at Nanthoor and KPT Junctions on National Highway 66 will be taken up after the monsoon. The NHAI has the required land for the two projects. The process was to take clearances from the forest and other departments. We are waiting for the end of monsoon to take up the work”.

KPT JUNCTION

NANTHOOR JUNCTION

“With the flyovers at the two prominent junctions, there will be no problem of cross movement of vehicles. The efficient management of traffic on this stretch has been a major concern for the city police. We are working on long-term solutions for the smooth flow of traffic. Even though an agency has been finalised to take up the work, land clearance and clearance from the forest department to cut trees is required, and the proposals have been submitted for the same. Traffic congestion on the stretch will be eased, once the work is completed,” he said.

