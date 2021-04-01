FMCI All Set to Nurture, ‘Heal & Comfort’ the MSCL Neglected Plants on Kankanady Rd Median

Spread the love



















Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru (FMCI) All Set to Nurture, ‘Heal & Comfort’ the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) Neglected Plants on the stretch of Kankanady-Valencia Junction Road Median

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Kankanady, Mangaluru have been touching the lives of thousands of people for the last 141 long years. The institution founded by Father Augustus Muller in 1880 stands out as a hallmark of medical service and education in our country. With its motto of “Heal and Comfort”, it is committed to bringing healthcare solace to the suffering humanity. Father Muller hospitals focus on installing sophisticated precision equipment, non-invasive diagnosis and surgeries and other state-of-the-art techniques with quality and ethical service. It provides super speciality treatment with state of the art facilities with experienced doctors following world-class health care practices.

While satisfying the suffering humanity with their utmost care and service all these years, FMCI is taking a step forward in providing solace to the suffering PLANTS that were planted by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) on the median of the concreted road stretched between Kankanady and Nandigudda, a couple of years ago. And just like the plants/shrubs planted at all other road medians in the City, every one of them are on the verge of dying or already dead due to the maintenance negligence of MSCL workers, by not nurturing/watering them- and so also are the plants/shrubs on the Kankanady-Nandigudda road median, which are dried up.

BEFORE ……

So taking pity on these once beautiful plants/shrubs, which are now totally neglected and dried up, the management has taken up the task of giving an Extreme-Makeover’ to the median between Kankanady Hospital until Valencia junction by planting new flowering plants/shrubs, along with water sprinklers etc at a cost of Rs 75 thousand, by hiring a local nursery firm. The work has already begun and almost the entire median between the road stretch has been replanted and other required facilities for the plants to survive have been provided. Thanks to FMCI management for coming to the rescue of these dying plants, thereby keeping their motto ‘Heal & Comfort’ to the suffering humanity, but this time to the Suffering Green Environment!

NOW….

Many cities in India had already moved forward on the initiative of replacing conventional lamps with LED lights, and so Mangaluru under Smart City Development Project also wanted replacement of existing conventional lamps such as MV/ SV lamps/ tube-lights etc., with LED lamps in the City, so that MCC can realize tremendous benefits by way of energy savings. With the objective of providing sustainable and energy-efficient smart street lighting in the City, LED lights were installed along the newly constructed Kankanady to Jeppu/Koti-Chennaya Circle-Nandigudda stretch of the road. And this project was approved under the smart city project and the project looked all bright and glowing for a few days after the LED lights were installed.

But presently if you take a drive/ride or Walk along this stretch of road from Kankanady (Fr Muller Hospital) until Nandigudda you will be surprised to see that out of nearly 50 LED lights, fitted on the short poles (Central Dancing LED) with changing coloured lights (call them ‘Disco Lights), ONLY 2 are in working condition- one in front of Fr Muller Hospital, and the other one in front of ICICI Bank (Valencia)- rest are totally OFF. One is only flickering. Even some bulbs are totally broken. So, after a year or so, if only TWO LED/Dancing Lights are working, don’t you think it’s a drastic waste of tax-payers money or the money sanctioned by the government for the Smart City project.

So this report is for the kind consideration of the authorities who are at the helm of this project, including former MLC Ivan D’Souza, who resides on this stretch of the road, near Fatima Retreat House-Valencia, to raise this issue with the concerned people. Or probably MSCL or MCC will wait for someone to come forward to fix the LED lamps, just like FMCI which took the initiative to nurture the dying plants. A BIG Thank You, to the Director and the Administrators/board of Directors of FMCI for the Life-Saving Project!