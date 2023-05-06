FMHMC Celebrates 25 Glorious Years of Postgraduate Courses

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions(FMCI), Kankanady, celebrated the Silver Jubilee milestone of the Postgraduate courses in Homoeopathy on May 6, at the Father Muller Auditorium Deralakatte.

The programme was presided by the Director of FMCI, Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho and the Chief Guest for the day was Dr Nimai Chandra Dhole, Principal, Jeeyar Integrative Medical Services (JIMS) Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Telangana.

Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC welcomed the gathering to the silver Jubilee PG course celebrations reminiscing the historical steps taken by the management for the initiation of PG courses, also conveyed the best wishes from NCH Director, Dr Anil Khurana, Administrator and Rev Fr Roshan Crasta for the program.

Dr Nimai Chandra Dhole in his message revisited the first PG batch’s milestones, being an alumnus himself, and conveyed his best wishes to all the postgraduate students for their professional future.

As a mark of respect, the former Principals and Administrators and former PG coordinators and Former and Current PG guides were felicitated with Mementos.

The first batch of Postgraduates were also honoured by the President of the programme.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, reminded the gathering of the hard work and toil put in by the former Administrators and Principals to build the foundation for postgraduate courses and congratulated the convenor and the team for organising the program to bring together the proud PG alumnus of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College.

Dr Jyoshna Shivaprasad, PG Academic In-charge, delivered the vote of thanks . Dr Jolly D’Mello compered the programme.

