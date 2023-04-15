FMHMC & Hospital-Deralakatte to Celebrate ‘World Homoeopathy Day’ on 19 Apr

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Deralakatte, Mnagaluru to Celebrate ‘World Homoeopathy Day’ on 19 April 2023 at the Campus

Mangaluru: ‘World Homoeopathy Day’ will be celebrated at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Deralakatte, commemorating the 268th Birth Anniversary of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, Founder of Homoeopathy, on Wednesday 19th April 2023. The primary aim of this day is to raise public awareness about this alternative medical system and its contribution to the world of medicine.

Dr Aswath Narayana, Deputy Director(Homoeopathy) Department of AYUSH, Bangalore will be the chief guest and Dr Anand Bihari Singh, Assistant Professor, National Homoeopathy College Luknow, U.P & distinguished alumnus 1998 UG batch will be Guest of honour. Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI will preside over the Programme

On this occasion, various literary competitions and cultural programmes will be held and winners will be awarded prizes during the program. Dr Mukesh Batra Homoeopathy Scholarship awards will also be presented to meritorious students.

