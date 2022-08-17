Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte (FMHMC) hosted RGUHS Mysore Zone Inter Collegiate Football Tournament 2022-23

Mangaluru: RGUHS Mysore Zone Inter Collegiate Football Tournament 2022-23 was hosted by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte from 17 th to 19 th August 2022. The Inauguration of the same was held at 11.30 a.m. on 17 th August 2022 at Father Muller Stadium, Deralakatte. Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions was the Chief Guest.

Dr Hafis Sherief, Sports Co-ordinator, FMHMC welcomed the gathering and introduced the Guest. Chief Guest in his Inaugural Address encouraged the players and wished them all success. Dr Deeraj Fernandes, Member of Sports committee thanked everyone on behalf of the Institution.

The formal Inaugural function was concluded with the National Anthem. This was followed by introduction of teams and symbolic Inauguration of the tournament by ‘Kick off’. Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Principal Incharge, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Mr Chennakeshava M.G., Physical Education Instructor, FMHMC, Faculty members and students were present for the inaugural programme.

Total of 48 teams from various colleges under RGUHS will be participating in the tournament.

