FMHMC Inaugurates 38th Batch of BHMS course

Mangaluru: The 38th batch of BHMS course of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte was inaugurated on 10 March 2023 in the College Auditorium. The programme commenced by invoking the blessings of the almighty.

Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, welcomed the gathering and introduced the Chief Guest Dr Winston Vargheese V, Prof and HOD of Materia Medica, PG Co-ordinator, Sarada Krishna Homoeopathic Medical College, Kanyakumari.

Dr Winston Vargheese V inaugurated the course by lighting the lamp along with Fr Richard Coelho, Director, FMCI, Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H, Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC, Dr Girish Navada, Medical Superintendent, Dr Jacintha Monteiro, UG Academic In-charge and student representatives from the batch Mr Ayushman Chapagayin and Sr Suguna.

The chief guest in his inaugural address mentioned that freshers are fortunate to have chosen the noblest medical profession which is aimed at alleviating the suffering of humans. Homoeopathy is a holistic system of medicine which is safe, reliable, efficient and cost-effective. He congratulated the students for choosing Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College which has a significant history and legacy of being associated with Fr Augustus Muller, Dr Samuel Hahnemann and other stalwarts of Homoeopathy, He expressed his gratitude to the college for inspiring him towards personal growth which has enabled him to soar towards greater heights in his professional career.

Administrator Rev Fr Roshan Crasta in his message congratulated the freshers and welcomed them. Emphasized they have chosen the right college which is a pioneer institute in the field of Homoeopathic quality education and research. Urged the students to be in pace with the ever-changing modern world, be updated with knowledge, acquire skills and chase their dream of achieving quality education, clinical experience, and personality development to be efficient and competent Homoeopaths.

Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI presided over the function and presented a memento to the chief guest as a token of gratitude and appreciation. In his presidential address, Fr Richard welcomed the freshers to the Father Muller family and urged them to remain focused, self-disciplined and responsible to be successful Homoeopaths. He encouraged the students to utilize the benefits offered by the institution in terms of infrastructure and facilities provided by the college.

Dr Jacintha Monteiro, U.G. Academic In-charge proposed the vote of thanks. The programme concluded with a self-introduction by the freshers, followed by the Institution’s Anthem.

Dr Anusha G Sanil compered the programme.

