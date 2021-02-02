Spread the love



















FMHMC Research Forum to be Inaugurated on February 3

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College is serving the community with the motto ‘Heal & Comfort’ with Homoeopathy, a premier educational institution headed by the Administrator, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Principal Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran and Vice-Principal Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director, FMCI

The Research and Development committee led by Dr Kurian P J is active in the field of research in Homoeopathy. In order to instil scholarly habits and research-centric environment among the faculty and students, the committee has constituted a Research Forum coordinated by Dr Anita Lobo & Dr Vivek Sakthidharan which will be inaugurated by the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho on 3rd February 2021 at the College Auditorium in Deralakatte. Dr B. Sanjeev Rai, the Chief of Research of Father Muller Research Centre, will be the Chief Guest.

Fr Roshan Crasta Administrator, FMHMC&H & Dr B Sanjeev Rai The Chief of Research

Following the inaugural function, Dr. Shivashankara A R, Associate professor of Department of Biochemistry, Father Muller Medical College will deliver a training session titled ‘Research – the way forward’.

Dr Shivashankara, Associate professor of Department of Biochemistry & Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC

Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza Vice Principal & IQAC Coordinator and Dr Kurian P J R & D Coordinator, FMHMC

Dr Anita Lobo & Dr Vivek Sakthidaran Coordinators of Research Forum

Currently, around 25 undergraduate students and 10 faculty members have completed their research projects that were funded by external/internal grant agencies. Funding agencies include Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and Father Muller Research Centre. The inauguration of the research forum with an objective of sharing innovative concepts and ideas will place this institution in the trajectory of a premier research institute.