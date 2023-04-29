FMHMC&H Holds 33rd Graduation Ceremony

Mangaluru: The 33rd Graduation Ceremony of FMHMC was held at Father Muller Convention Centre Kankanady here, on April 29.

The programme was initiated with the grandiose procession of graduands accompanied by the band and salutation with the guard of honour at the entrance of the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady.

The President of the programme Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI, The Chief Guest Dr P K Sudhir, Vice Chancellor, Vinayaka Mission Research Foundation, Deemed to be University, Salem, Tamil Nadu, Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Vice Principal, Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Medical Superintendent of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital Dr Girish Navada U.K., Convenor of Graduation Ceremony 2023 Dr Ranjan C Britto, was offered a solemn welcome with traditional Poornakumbha.

The formal programme commenced by invoking the blessings of the almighty through a prayer song by the students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho welcomed the gathering. Fr Coelho briefed about the health care services provided by Father Muller Charitable Institutions with the motto of ‘Heal and Comfort’ for the past 142 years to the society.

Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC then presented a descriptive Annual report of the activities of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital for the academic year 2022-2023.

Graduands were honoured and certificates were conferred by the Chief Guest Dr P K Sudhir, which was followed by the administration of the oath led by Principal, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran.

A total of 97 BHMS students graduated on this occasion and 18 Post Graduates were awarded their MD (Hom) degrees.

Dr P K Sudhir, in his Graduation message, congratulated the graduates for completing their course from such a prestigious Institute and also parents for their support. He highlighted that convocation is one of the important milestones in life. He appreciated that Fr Muller has given a platform to excel in studies and research.

On behalf of the graduates Dr Darshana Padmanabhan expressed her gratitude to the Institutions.

Bishop of Mangalore Diocese & President of FMCI honoured 10 PG rank holders declared by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka for the Overall M.D.(Hom) examination held in October 2022.

Dr Sudipti Singh, M.D.(Hom.) Psychiatry was honoured for receiving the MD Scholarship 2022-23 by Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) for the ‘Quality MD Dissertations in Homoeopathy’.

Dr Ashritha B A (2016-17 Batch) was honoured for securing 2 Gold Medals declared by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka for the Highest marks in the First BHMS RGUHS examination and Highest Aggregate marks in the BHMS RGUHS examination held from September

2017 to July 2021. Dr Remya Varghese was honoured for securing the Gold Medal declared by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka for Highest in MD(Hom) Materia Medica RGUHS Examination.

‘Dr Sumod Jacob Solomon Award’ sponsored by the 6th Batch of Mullerians for the Best Outgoing Postgraduate Student of the 2019-20 batch was awarded to Dr Remya Varghese.

Father Muller Charitable Institutions President’s Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing Undergraduate Student was awarded to Dr Jiddu Sai Akhila and the Award of Excellence Undergraduate Student of the Year was awarded to Dr Stephy Varghese.

Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese and President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions in his presidential address congratulated the Graduated Doctors and appreciated the achievements of students. He insisted that budding Homoeopaths treat all patients with utmost love and care. Though Homoeopathy is the second largest system of medicine it has to cross many hurdles, but it can be cleared provided budding doctors involve themselves in research.

Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H delivered the vote of thanks. The Graduation Ceremony concluded with the institution’s anthem and the recession of the graduates and dignitaries.

Dr Deepa Rebello and Dr Manish Tiwari compered the graduation ceremony. A thanksgiving Eucharistic mass was offered at 6.45am by Fr Richard A Coelho, at ‘Our Lady of Lourdes’ Chapel, Deralakatte.

