FMMC Dept of Dermatology Holds Guest Lecture on World Leprosy Day

FMMC Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy Holds Guest Lecture on World Leprosy Day

The department of Dermatology along with St Joseph Leprosy Hospital in association with Sasakawa health Foundation, Tokyo Japan organized a Guest Lecture on February 29, at Decennial Memorial hall, FMMC to commemorate World Leprosy Day 2022.

The programme started with the invocation of God’s blessing followed by the lighting of the lamp. Dr Jacintha Martis, Prof & HOD welcomed the gathering. Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean FMMC delivered the presidential address.

Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Assistant Administrator FMMCH, Guest speaker Dr Derek Lobo, Dr Jacintha Martis also graced the Dais during the inaugural function. A series of competitions such as essay writing, e poster with slogan and quiz were conducted for the students of Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, Father Muller College of Nursing and Father Muller School of Nursing by the department of Dermatology to commemorate the theme “Don’t Forget Leprosy”. The winners of the competitions were awarded cash prizes and certificates during the function.

The inaugural function concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr Jyothi Jayarman. A short video message for World Leprosy Day by Yohei Sasakawa, from the Sasakawa Health Foundation, Tokyo Japan was played during the programme.

Dr Derek Lobo, retired in April 2007, from the United Nations-World Health Organisation (WHO) after a highly successful professional career with WHO of Thirteen (13) Years and prior to that with two International NGOs – Emmaus- Switzerland and German TB/Leprosy Association for twenty-four (24) years. His career spanning 37 years was dedicated to the control and elimination of poverty-related diseases such as Leprosy, TB, Malaria, Filaria and other neglected tropical diseases. He also worked as Director of GREMALTES Referral Hospital & Leprosy Centre in Chennai: 1984-1994.

He delivered an eloquent lecture on “Don’t Forget Leprosy”. He spoke about the progress made in the elimination of leprosy over the years and that we still need to work towards reaching a stage where leprosy ceases to be a public health problem. He also lauded the efforts made by the Sasakawa Health Foundation towards this goal.

The guest lecture was well attended by Medical College staff, postgraduates, Interns, Nursing college faculties, prize winners of the competition and Consultant Dermatologists from Karavali Dermatology Society. A total of 100 delegates attended the programme. The programme concluded with the institutional anthem.

Report by Dr Rochelle Monteiro, Associate Professor, FMMC