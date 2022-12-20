FMMC Felicitates Dr Prashanth Kumar during Physician’s Day-2022 Celebration

Mangaluru: The Clinical Society, Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore celebrated Physician’s Day recently.

The programme was presided over by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Dr Sowmya Mathew, President of the Clinical Society welcomed the gathering.

Dr Amith D’Souza, Associate Professor, Department of Nephrology, FMMC read out the citation of Dr Prashanth Kumar K. Dr Prashanth Kumar K., Professor and Head of Nephrology, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences was felicitated on the occasion.

Dr Prashanth Kumar addressed the gathering and expressed his gratitude to the Institution. Fr Richard Coelho delivered the presidential address.

Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC, Dr Jayaprakash Alva, former Dean, Assistant administrators- Fr Nelson Pais, Fr George Sequeira and Fr Rohan Dias, Dr Sanjeev Rai, Chief of Research; Dr Kishan Shetty, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr Hilda D’Souza, Principal, FMCOAHS and Dr Ramesh Bhat, vice Dean, Dr Roshan M., HOD of General Medicine and Sr Dhanya Devasia, Chief Nursing Officer were also present.

Dr Bernadette M R Pais, Secretary of the Clinical Society, delivered the vote of thanks. More than 150 faculty from Father Muller Medical College, nursing staff, postgraduates and interns were also present.