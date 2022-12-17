FMMC Holds CME on Medicine Update – 2022

Mangaluru: The Department of General Medicine, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru conducted a one day CME programme ‘FMMC Medicine Update- 2022’ on December 11th, 2022. The theme of the CME was ‘Emergencies in Clinical Practice’ aimed at improving the management of medical emergencies. The inaugural session was presided over by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Dr Roshan M, Organising Chairman and Head of Department of Medicine welcomed the dignitaries and the gathering. Dr.Venugopala D, President of Indian Medical Association – Dakshina Kannada Chapter was the chief guest, who spoke about the importance of advancement of knowledge in all fields. Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC, Dr Jayaprakash Alva, former Dean, FMMC and Dr Gopalakrishna Bhat, KMC Observer were among the dignitaries.

The morning session of the Scientific programme included lectures by eminent faculty on management of Sepsis and handling of emergencies in Oncology, Endocrinology and Cardiology. The sessions were moderated by faculty from various medical colleges around Mangaluru. The afternoon session included clinical case presentations by post-graduate students from medical colleges around Mangaluru. The afternoon session also included a presentation on interpretation of chest X-rays. Dr Jeffrey Lewis, Assistant Professor, Medicine department and Organising Secretary proposed the vote of thanks.

More than 150 delegates attended the CME and was appreciated by all members.

The conference was recognized by Karnataka Medical Council and delegates were awarded two credit points for attendance.