FMMC holds General Surgery CME & DR Venkat Rao Memorial Post Graduate Quiz 2021

Mangaluru: The Department of General Surgery, Father Muller Medical College, conducted General Surgery CME and Dr Venkat Rao Memorial Postgraduate Quiz 2021 for postgraduate students in General Surgery on 4th December 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Hospital Conference Hall. Students from six Medical Colleges in and around Mangalore consisting of 33 teams have participated in the academic event.

Dr Rajgopal Shenoy, Professor, Department of General Surgery, Former HOD & Associate Dean of Academics, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal was the resource person. Dr Rajgopal Shenoy delivered a lecture on “Pandemic – Its Effect on Postgraduate Surgical Training and Coping Strategies”.

The inaugural programme began with a prayer song by Dr Tanisha James and team, House Surgeons. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Clement R.S. D’Souza, the organizing chairman and Professor & Head of the Department of General Surgery. The function was presided over by Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions. The lamp lighting was done by the dignitaries on the dais accompanied by the quizmaster, Dr Manohar Martis, Assistant Professor and a representative from participants.

The Chief Guest of the function, Dr Rajgopal Shenoy, Professor of General Surgery, Former HOD and Associate Dean of Academics, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal was introduced to the gathering by Dr Erel A.I. Diaz, Professor & Unit Head, Department of General Surgery. Dr Rajgopal Shenoy in his inaugural speech recalled his memory of visiting Father Muller Charitable Hospital with his parents. He narrated the incident how his father was diagnosed and treated by the then great surgeon Dr Venkat Rao. He remembered the great services rendered by Dr Venkat Rao at Father Muller Hospital, Mangalore. He appreciated the efforts of the General Surgery department for remembering and honouring the great visionary Dr Venkat Rao by conducting this quiz.

The Director, Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, in his Presidential address, congratulated the department of Surgery for conducting the quiz in memory of the surgeon par excellence and a General Surgeon in true sense Late Dr Venkat Rao and he wished good luck to the participants. He stressed the importance of participating the events like this to enhance knowledge and skills.

It was a rare occasion where outgoing Dean FMMC, Dr J.P. Alva and Incoming Dean, FMMC Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza both were present during the inaugural function. During the inaugural function the outgoing Dean, Dr J.P. Alva was felicitated by the dignitaries on the dais, on behalf of the Department of General Surgery.

Dr Shubha N. Rao, Professor & Unit Head proposed the vote of thanks. Rev. Fr. Rudolf Ravi D’sa, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Assistant Administrator, Dr Kishan Shetty, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Rev. Sr. Janet D’Souza, Chief Nursing Officer were present during the inaugural function. The programme was compeered by Dr Rahul Nambiar, Senior Resident and Dr Alphonsa Mary Job, final year Postgraduate.

Dr Manohar Martis, Assistant Professor was the quiz master assisted by Dr Prathvi Shetty, Associate Professor. The quiz consisted of a preliminary selection round followed by a final quiz of 5 rounds with the top 5 teams. The final quiz consisted of five rounds which included hernia, clinical round, surgical signs round, audiovisual round (buzzer), and rapid-fire round on abdominal organs and pathology.

The first prize was won by Dr Spoorthi Babu and Dr Sonika S.S., KIMS, Hubli. The second prize was won by Dr Disha Bhandary and Dr Tarun, A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru and the Third prize was won by Dr Alphonsa Mary Job and Dr Aaron Fernandes, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru. The prize distribution was done by the Senior Faculty members of the department. All the staff members and postgraduates from the department of surgery attended the programme. A total of 120 members participated in the programme. It was well appreciated by the participants.