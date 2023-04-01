FMMC Holds MULLER DERMA -30 Conference & Alumni Meet

Mangaluru: The Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy of Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru is organizing MULLER DERMA Conference & Alumni Meet on 1st & 2nd April 203 in the Decennial Memorial Hall, Knowledge Centre to commemorate the successful completion of 30 years of post-graduation course in Department of Dermatology.

The theme of the conference is “Three Decades of Dermatomorphosis”, highlighting the revolutionary changes that have taken place in our speciality. The inauguration took place on 1 April in the Decennial Memorial Hall with Dr Herric Corray (Chief Operating Officer Sabah Hospital, Malaysia) inaugurating the event, presided by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

Dr Herric conveyed his appreciation of how Dermatology as a branch rose in ranks in medicine and has become diversified as the generations and diseases have passed. The role of an institution also matters in the growth of the Department and with FMCI the Department of Dermatology has grown in strength, leaps and bounds.

Fr Richard A Coelho reminisced the times when he as an assistant Administrator worked along with the then Director Dr Bernard Moras and alongside Dr J N Shetty for the beginning of the Post Graduate courses. The unique feature of having a postgraduate programme first and later on an undergraduate MBBS programme is a blessing and thus the institutions never looked back.

Eminent speakers including distinguished alumni will be the faculty for this event. Award papers and Quiz competitions for Post Graduate Residents are arranged. Participation towards 55 scientific paper presentations by Post Graduates of various colleges in India and 77 quiz participants in the scientific programme given.

Jacintha Martis Professor & Head of the Department the Organising Chairman welcomed the gathered. Dr Ramesh Bhat M, Vice Dean FMMC and Professor of Dermatology the Organising Secretary delivered the vote of thanks. Dr Sukumar D Professor the Organising Co-Chairman and Treasurer and Dr Jyothi Jayaraman, Assistant Professor is the Scientific Chairman of the conference.

Nandakishore B, Dr Ramesh Bhat, Dr Sukumar Professors former HODs and Dr Ganesh Kamath, Dr Narendra Shetty former senior professors and all the faculty who have contributed greatly to the growth and development of the department were felicitated.

Dr Ganesh S Pai, IADVL national president 2000, Director Derma care gave a response of appreciation citing that when he was 41 he was the PG inspector for FMMCH and now at 71 he has seen it grow into a huge banyan tree. The institution has stood for ethics, and morals and is a class apart from any.

Dr Prof NJ Shetty former faculty and Treasurer of the JN Memorial Trust was felicitated. Alumni of the Department of Dermatology, FMMC will be honoured during this conference. A total of 358 delegates have registered for the conference.

Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC, Fr Nelson Pais, FR George Jeevan Sequeira, Fr Rohan Dias, Asst Administrators, Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean FMMC, Dr Hilda D’Souza Principal College of Allied health Sciences, Dr Sanjeev Rai Chief of research, Dr Uday Kumar, Sr Jacintha Dsouza Principal CON, Sr Dhanya Chief nursing officer, Dr Jayaprakash Alva former dean, HODs of various departments and faculty were present for the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...