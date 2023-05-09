FMMC Holds Perinatology CME ‘Fetal to Postnatal’

Mangaluru: The Department of Paediatrics, Father Muller Medical College, hosted the Perinatology CME on 7th May 2023 in the Decennial Memorial Hall of the Knowledge Centre, Themed: ‘Fetal to Postnatal’ and was presided by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI.

The honourable Chief guest was Dr NaveenJain, Consultant Neonatologist, KIMS Hospital, Trivandrum, who enriched the day with his talk on soft markers and neonatal outcomes and headed a very interactive panel discussion.

The Organising Chairperson and HOD of the Department of Paediatrics, Father Muller Medical College, Dr K. Shreedhara Avabratha welcomed the gathering and the Organising Secretary Dr Praveen B.K. rendered the vote of thanks. Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, Father Muller Medical College and Dr Kishan Shetty, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Father Muller Medical College Hospital were on the stage. There was an audience of around 150 delegates including a good number of budding young paediatricians and obstetricians from far and near places.

The eminent speakers included Dr Roshan Adappa, Dr Sybil Barr, and Senior Consultant Neonatologists from Cardiff University UK who delivered lectures on Evidence-based medicine in Preterm care & nutrition management in NICU respectively.

Also had an informative talk regarding Recent updates in Neonatal seizures by Dr Vidya B.U. Another talk regarding the Golden Hour of Newborn Life by Dr Manjunath B. Vernekar, Asst. Professor & Neonatologist, FMMC. Dr Prathima Prabhu, Fetal Medicine Specialist, Dept. Of OBG, FMMC threw light on the recent updates in fetal intervention.

The other panellists included Dr Leslie Lewis from KMC Manipal and Dr Abhishek Phadke from Indiana Hospital.

The team spirit and joint efforts of all the Senior Residents, Organising committee members and postgraduate residents of FMMC made this event a successful one.

It was a very memorable day to cherish which left everyone with a good load of knowledge and skills to carry forward and utilize in their clinical practice.

