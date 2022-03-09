FMMCA Holds Two-day Workshop on Injury Prevention and Return to Play Strategies in Sports

Mangaluru: The Department of Physiotherapy in association with theFather Muller Medical College Alumni Association organised a two-day Hands-On Workshop on Injury Prevention & Return to Play Strategies in Sports by our MPT PG Alumnus, Mr Prabhu Raja G on 7th March 2022.

The inaugural programme started at 9:30 am in the Father Muller Convention Centre Muller Mini Hall by welcoming the dignitaries Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director and President, FMCI; Rev. Fr RudolphRavi D’Sa, Administrator, FMCH; Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator, FMMC; Rev. Fr Jeevan Sequeira and Rev. Fr Nelson Pais, Assistant Administrators, FMMC; Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC; Dr Cimona D’Souza, Member Secretary, Father Muller Medical College Alumni Association and Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, HOD of Department of Physiotherapy. The event was compered by Ms Shraddha Shetty and commenced with a prayer song sung by the Final year BPT students.

The welcome address was delivered by Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, HOD of the Department of Physiotherapy. All the dignitaries then proceeded to perform the traditional ceremony of lighting the lamp.

The Chief Guest and Resource person of the workshop, Mr Prabhu Raja G addressed the gathering. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director and President, FMCI in his inaugural address spoke about injuries that are faced in sports and the importance of warm-up and cool down.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Ms Leah Mohandas, Associate Professor, Department of Physiotherapy. The inaugural ended with the Institutional Anthem.