FMMCH Clarifies on the death of Mother and Unborn

Mangaluru: A pregnant patient was admitted for fits and convulsions at a hospital in Vittal. For the need for Tertiary and emergency care, they were referred to the Father Muller Medical College Hospital. The patient was critical on arrival and was rushed from the casualty immediately to the labour ICU for care. The patient collapsed and was revived. Due to pre-existing conditions of epilepsy and unknown cause, the patient later succumbed.

On arrival to the hospital, there was no foetal heartbeat and thus the unborn was declared dead inside the womb. The incident is an unfortunate incident with a sorrowful twist of fate. The best care and intensive treatment were done as per medical protocol and scientific knowledge. No avenues were left to help the deceased through her illness at the hospital.

Medical conditions such as these bring in complications to doctors who are accused of negligence. Patients with pre-existing conditions which can affect their gestation and health need to avail treatment immediately. If and how the surgery or treatment would have turned the fate will be judged after the post mortem tests under the supervision of the District Health Officer.

Requesting all, to stop rumours that can lead to a slippery slope, causing others to not seek appropriate healthcare. We at the Father Muller Medical College Hospital provide the best of care to every patient and will do so in the future too.