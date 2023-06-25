FMMCH Department of Dermatology to hold Vitiligo Camp on June 26 and 27

Mangaluru: The Department of Dermatology, Father Muller Medical College Hospital has arranged a Vitiligo (Leucoderma) camp on 26th & 27th June 2023 between 9.00 am to 1.00pm and 2.30pm to 4.00pm at Skin OPD of the hospital.

The facilities offered during the camp include 50% concession on phototherapy (full body, hand, and foot) and excimer laser (for single or 10 sessions enrolled on 26th & 27th June 2023), free medicines for deserving patients and blood investigations [Hb, CBC, TSH, RBS] at Concessional rates [50 %].

The concerned people are requested to attend this programme and avail the benefits.

Like this: Like Loading...