FMMCH Doctors Successfully Reconstruct foot of 18-year-old Youth

Mangaluru: Road traffic accidents are the commonest cause for crush injuries of the limbs that lead to profound morbidity in patients. In a similar incident at Chikkamangaluru, an 18 yrs young boy was run over by a vehicle and his left foot was crushed to the extent that his sole was avulsed and five bones fractured.

With the fear of the leg being amputated, the patient was rushed to Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH). Considering the patients young age and strong familial desire, the team of doctors at FMMCH Dr Ashish Singhal (Plastic Surgeon), Dr Ramprasad Rai (Orthopedician) and Dr Rithesh D’Cunha (Anaesthetist) with postgraduates Dr Melita Ethel, Dr Akhil and Dr Monish decided to reconstruct the foot.

It took multiple surgeries like Ex-fix, Free Flap Cover, and grafting and involved painful recovery but due to meticulous planning and outstanding surgical skills of the team of doctors, today the patient is free walking on his own reconstructed foot. The patients father thanked the doctors at FMMCH who did everything it took to save his son’s foot.

