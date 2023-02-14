FMMCH Embarking for new heights in patient safety

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) is embarking on an initiative entitled JCI-Prime (Joint Commission International- Preventing Risks of Infection & Medication Errors in IV Therapy). This is developed by JCI for patient safety & is sponsored by Becton Dickinson India Ltd.

This targeted training programme is organized by the Hospital Infection Control Department, FMMCH in collaboration with JCI & BD. The programme will culminate in JCI accreditation related to IV care for the hospital and certification of the participants. The aim of this 6 months venture is to raise IV champions at FMMCH and set the gold standards in patient safety.

An All India Online Inaugural launch of this programme was held on 14th Feb 2023 from 9-11am at the Council Hall, FMCI. The programme was attended by the Director FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho; Asst Administrator FMMCH Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais (Administrative incharge of Hospital Infection Control); Management Committee Members, Faculty and the Nursing Staff. The introduction of FMCI and FMMCH with its expectations from JCI Prime was read by Dr Kelvin Pais, Liaison Officer. Dr Thomas Prof of Microbiology and HICO coordinated the event.

Dr Paul Holt, VP MDS, Cental and South Asia and Japan, Sourabh Nadipurnam Director MDS & NT India, Vikas Yadav Assoc. Director, Kaushik Raj Assoc. Director, Dr Pankaj Raina Medical Affairs Leader, Dr Jaydeep Khalpada Manager Medical Affairs, Dr Jennel Mansur of JCI, Rohit Abrol Reginal Sales, Ganesh Gedam Branch Managare, Dr Janani Jalkhani Manager Medical Affairs and Gururaj Nayak Senoir Area Sales Manager were part of the event.

Like this: Like Loading...