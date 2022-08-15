FMMCH Gets Recognition for Exceptional Performing hospital under AB- PMJAY Scheme

Father Muller Medical College & Hospital, Kankanady, Mangaluru adds another feather in its cap by receiving the Recognition for Exceptional Performing Hospital under AB-PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) scheme, during the Independence day Celebration held at Nehru maidan on Monday, 15 August 2022

Mangaluru: In order of its recognition as an exceptional performing hospital under the AB-PMJAY scheme, NHA has decided to distribute certificates of recognition at Independence Day celebrations based on overall utilisation. “We are happy to announce that this year on the occasion of independence day we will be presenting this award to Father Muller Medical College & Hospital, in the private hospital category from public hospitals”- as mentioned by Dr Yashaswini, District Coordinator D.K., Sampoorna Arogya Suraksha Trust, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

This recognition has made the hospital services and management even prouder, thus giving even more impetus to its Charitable work. With 100 points and 60.77% efficiency, the Fr Muller hospital has served a large number of patients under the AB-PMJAY Scheme (Ayushman Bharath). The overall patient feedback on healthcare provision, treatment satisfaction, hospital care, advisory support and various other parameters made the hospital shine among private hospitals in Dakshina Kannada.

Dr Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison Officer FMCI represented FMMCH to receive the Honour

The Father Muller Medical College Hospital has empanelled itself with many government and private schemes and thus caters for a wide section of the population. Its Charitable trust under the banner of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions has been providing over Rs 55 crores (2021-2022) concession towards patients in need, without ever compromising on quality.

The honour was received by Dr Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison Officer FMCI & Incharge Department of Credit, who represented on the hospital’s behalf. The honour was given in the form of the shawl, Peta, ornamental garland, fruit basket and a certificate by the District Minister In-charge Sunil Kumar in the presence of MLA Mangalore South Vedvyas Kamath, Mayor Mangalore Premanand Shetty, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara and many other dignitaries.

The whole team of the DK Health Department wished well to Dr Kelvin and that the hospital continue to serve people from all around the country.

ABOUT AYUSHMAN BHARAT- PRADHAN MANTRI JAN AROGYA YOJANA (AB-PMJAY:

Ayushman Bharat –Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi, Jharkhand on September 23, 2018. India took a giant leap towards providing accessible and affordable healthcare to the common man with the launch of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the vision of Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) it was implemented so that each and every citizen receives his due share of health care. With Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the government is taking healthcare protection to a new aspirational level. This is the “world’s largest government-funded healthcare program” targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries.

AB- PMJAY) will provide a cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. Over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) will be eligible for these benefits. PMJAY will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. PMJAY will help reduce catastrophic expenditure for hospitalizations, which impoverishes people and will help mitigate the financial risk arising out of catastrophic health episodes. Entitled families will be able to use the quality health services they need without facing financial hardships.

PMJAY will become the world’s largest fully government-financed health protection scheme. It is a visionary step towards advancing the agenda of Universal Health Coverage. Ayushman Bharat is a progression towards promotive, preventive, curative, palliative and rehabilitative aspects of Universal Healthcare through the access to Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) at the primary level and the provision of financial protection for accessing curative care at the secondary and tertiary levels through engagement with both public and private sector.

It adopts a continuum of care approach, comprising two inter-related components: The creation of 1,50,000 Health and Wellness Centres which will bring health care closer to the homes of the people. These centres will provide Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC), covering both maternal and child health services and non-communicable diseases, including free essential drugs and diagnostic services. The first Health and Wellness Centre was launched by the Prime Minister at Jangla, Bijapur, Chhatisgarh on 14th April 2018.

The second component is the Pradhan Mantri Jan ArogyaYojana (PMJAY) which provides health protection cover to poor and vulnerable families for secondary and tertiary care. The Health and Wellness Centres will play a critical role in creating awareness about PMJAY, screening for non-communicable diseases, and follow-up of hospitalization cases among others.

Congratulations to Father Muller Medical College & Hospital on this achievement from TEAM MANGALOREAN.

Like this: Like Loading...