FMMCH holds Hand Hygiene Awareness drill for Healthcare Workers

Mangaluru: The Hospital Infection Control (HIC) department of Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), Kankanady, Mangalore organised a Hand Hygiene awareness drill for all healthcare workers as part of the World Hand Hygiene Day celebrations of May 5th 2023. Apart from this drill, there were various other competitions related to Hand Hygiene for the staff and students of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI).

The Hand Hygiene awareness campaign inaugural was held at the Asha Kiran entrance ground at 7:30 am on April 29th 2023. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Asst Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) presided over the function. Dr Jessy Maria D’Souza, Resident Medical Officer, Department of Community Medicine at Father Muller Rural Health Training Centre, Bajpe was the chief guest.

Sr Dhanya Devasia, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO), Dr Rekha B HIC Committee Chairperson and Dr Thomas S K HIC Officer of FMMCH were the other dignitaries present for the inaugural. Sr Dhanya Devasia welcomed the gathering. This was followed by the unveiling of the World Health Organization theme for World Hand Hygiene Day 2023 “Accelerate action together. Save Lives-Clean your hands” and the release of balloons to celebrate the day. The president and the chief guest addressed the gathering and motivated the staff to strictly follow all the hand hygiene steps and movements at their workplace.

All the healthcare workers then performed the drill of the 6 steps of Hand Hygiene as directed by the HIC department members. Renita Noronha HIC nurse FMMCH compered the programme.

The valedictory program of World Hand Hygiene Day was organised on 5th May 2023 at 3:30 pm. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI presided over the function. Dr Vidya Pai, Professor, Dept of Microbiology was the chief guest. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Asst administrators of FMMCH, Dr Jessy Maria D”Souza, Sr Dhanya Devasia and other dignitaries were present for the valedictory. Dr Rekha B welcomed the gathering. The president and the chief guest addressed the gathering and motivated all to make hand hygiene a habit and strictly follow all the hand hygiene protocols not only at healthcare facilities but also in a community setting.

Deena Andrade HICN delivered the vote of thanks. Renita Noronha HIC nurse FMMCH compered the programme. The programme ended with the institutional anthem.

