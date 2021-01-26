Spread the love



















FMMCH Honoured for Achievements in Implementing Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Scheme

Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), Kankanady, Mangaluru Honoured for Achievements in implementing Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Scheme-the honour was presented during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations held at Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru on 26 January 2021, by District Minister-In-Charge Kota Srinivas Poojary. Dr Uday Kumar-Medical Superintendent, FMMCH accepted the hour on behalf of the hospital.

Mangaluru: Being in the health care service since 1880, Father Muller Hospital has a rich heritage which is seen in its vast experience in the field of medicine and gives it the reputation of an institution that combines a caring heart with highly professional skills. The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) has accredited microbiology, biochemistry and pathology clinical laboratories of the Hospital. It is the only medical institution in the city which has all the three laboratories accredited by NABL guaranteeing quality of service.

The hospital Vision is to heal and comfort the suffering humanity with compassion and respect, and to be recognized as a global leader in medical education and research, while its Mission is- To be progressive in providing holistic health care services to all; To ensure global standards in medical education; and To create and foster centre of excellence for medical research.

Father Muller Charitable Institutions have been touching the lives of thousands of people for the last 141 long years. The institution founded by Fr. Augustus Muller in 1880 stands out as a hallmark of medical service and education in our country. With its motto of “Heal and Comfort”, it is committed to bring health care solace to the suffering humanity. The hospital focuses on installing sophisticated precision equipment, non-invasive diagnosis and surgeries and other state-of-the-art techniques with quality and ethical service. It provides super specialty treatment with state of the art facilities with experienced doctors following world class health care practices.

Dr Udaya Kumar-Medical Superintendent, FMMCH received the Honour on behalf of the Hospital

Father Muller Charitable Institutions are registered under the Societies Registration Act of 1860 with SI. No. 1 of 1960. The institution lays a strong focus to provide cutting edge services with a strong foundation of medical education and research, reaching out to towering heights of expertise in health care comparable to the best in India. To put it in a nutshell, ‘The institution has rendered more than a century of service to humanity with dedication, trust, excellence and nobility for non-profit’.

And now, Father Muller Medical College Hospital has added another feather to its cap, where the hospital was honoured by District Minister-in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary during the 72nd Republic DFay celebrations held at Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru on Tuesday, 26 January 2021, for their achievements in implementing the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme in the district. On behalf of FMMCH, Dr Uday Kumar-the Medical Superintendent accepted the honour.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, the Administrator of FMMCH, Rev Fr Rudolph Ravi D’sa said, “I am extremely pleased to state that the Hospital is not only one of the largest Healthcare Service provider in Mangaluru but also the largest to provide quality health care services at affordable and subsidized rates and 840 beds are reserved free of cost for the poor and marginalized members of the society. Its recognition for quality care in spite of its charitable nature has been acknowledged through NABH & NABL Accreditation Boards certifying that the highest quality standards are followed and prompt care is given to every patient who enters the portals of the Hospital”.

“The Management prides itself on having a good team, satisfied and happy patients, latest automation, and the finest Doctors, Nurses, Technical and Administrative Staff who observe the best practices, update themselves from time to time in the latest technology and medical know-how. The fact that the Hospital conducts training sessions every month at our highly sophisticated Simulation Centre is also a testimony to the fact that the Management stresses on following the evidence-based interdisciplinary approach in the medical field and in keeping in line with its goal “better patient satisfaction and maximum patient safety at every level. This honour given to us on the 72nd Republic day celebration for our achievements in implementing the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme in the district, is an added credit for all the good work and service we provide in the healthcare field”

Team Mangalorean congratulates the entire management, doctors,nurses and staff of FMMCH for this achievement.