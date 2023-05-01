FMMCH to Hold Week-long Asthma and Breathing Issues Camp from May 2

Mangaluru: The Departments of Paediatrics and Respiratory Medicine of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital will be holding a week-long ASTHMA & BREATHING ISSUES CAMP from 2– 6 May 2023 in the Out Patient Department of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady Mangaluru.

Children with ages 1-14 could avail of the services in the Paediatric Department OPD number 22, First-floor OPD block at a concession for asthma and breathing camp.

Adults will be screened and treated in the Department of Respiratory Medicines OPD number 36, first-floor OPD block with the following facilities provided free registration, Chest X-ray (100%), Lung Function test – Spirometry ( 50%), CBC, CRP, AEC (100%), Total IgE (50%), CT Chest ( 25%) and Bronchoscopy ( 25%) with the respective concessions.

Dr Sreedhara Avabratha Kadke, Professor and Head, of the Department of Paediatrics and Dr Don Gregory Mascarenhas, Professor and Head Department of Respiratory Medicine will hold the camp.

