FOCUS-2 Muller’s SHCON 2022- a Conference on Speech Language Pathology & Audiological Practices



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Prof Akhilesh P M- the Organizing Chairperson and Principal, Father Muller College (Department of Speech and Hearing) said, ” The Father Muller College Department of Speech and Hearing was established in the year 2007 offering the undergraduate program (Bachelors of Audiology & Speech Language Pathology) which now includes 3 years of degree course followed by a 10-month Internship program. The college is also offering a 2 years Post graduation program (MSc -Speech Language Pathology and MSc Audiology) from 2020. The Father Muller College aims for quality and innovative services in terms of clinical as well as academic aspects”.

He further said, ” A preset action plan helps to develop and deploy effective implementation of the curriculum. Qualified teachers upgrade and update their professional acumen for effectively translating the curriculum by attending workshops, training programs and seminars. The College is governed by a Managing Committee, which consists of a team of efficient leaders who strive hard to achieve the vision, mission and objectives of the programme. The management committee invites participation from all levels in planning academic activities. They work on implementing adequate finance and infrastructure to reinforce success of the institute activities”.

” Various initiatives are taken up by the Institution to enrich the academic knowledge, novel research insights and clinical efficiency of students and professionals of the college through webinars, Seminars, conferences etc. The role of a conference is to gather like-minded individuals from across the country or across the globe, to learn, discuss thoughts, network, share ideas, create new ideas, and to ignite motivation. Through conferences, individuals expand their professional and personal development, and are provided with insightful information that cannot be taught internally from within the organization” said Prof. Akhilseh

” With this insight, Father Muller College (Department of Speech and Hearing) will be hosting Focus-2, Muller’s SHCoN national conference on Speech Language Pathology and Audiological Practices on November 11th and 12th 2022. I will be heading the conference as ChairPerson, while organising secretary is Dr. Deepak P and program coordinator is Ms. Cynthia Santhamayor. On this occasion Professor M Pushpavathi Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, will be the chief guest of the program. In addition, she is one of the pioneers in the field of Speech and Hearing, and has carried-out various evidence-based research in the field of cleft lip and palate. Her research serves as the template for many young researchers in the field of Speech and Hearing” added Prof. Akhilesh.

While concluding Prof. Akhilesh said, ” In Focus-2, Mullers SHCoN conference, more than 300 delegates across different Speech and Hearing colleges across India will be participating. The delegates will witness around 12 plenary talks by experts across India. Also, the conference will provide the opportunity for presenting the scientific sessions. In connection to this, 44 oral research paper presentations and 50 poster presentations will be presented. These papers will be presented by Undergraduate students, PG students of speech-language pathology and audiology, academicians, researchers and practising professionals. Out of these scientific papers, the best papers will be awarded under different categories. In a nutshell, Focus-2 conference aims to facilitate and upgrade the skills of the professionals and students from various colleges of speech and Hearing around the country. This conference facilitates the learning of new concepts related to Speech and Hearing and aids in motivating the young professionals to present their research work in the national platform conferences”.

Also present on the dais during the press meet were- Dr Deepak P- Organizing Secretary, Ms Cynthia Santhmayor- Programme Coordinator, Dr Shreyank P Swamy- Programme Coordinator and Dr Kelvin Pais-Liaison Officer.