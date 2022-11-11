‘Focus 22’ Rings in at Father Muller College of Speech & Hearing

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) annual National Conference Focus 2022 was inaugurated at the Father Muller Knowledge Centre, Decennial Memorial Hall on 11 Nov 2022. Chief guest Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza, Dean, Father Muller Medical College lit the lamp of knowledge along with Director FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho at the commencement of the National Conference.

Dr Antony Sylvan addressed the delegates saying that recent advances in research, academic, innovative teaching along with extracurricular activities have put impetus for newer learning The pandemic backlog of conferences and intelligence gathering has made sharing of knowledge even more meaningful. Sharing and learning is the key to a subject’s growth. As the hospital requirements resulted in the upgrading of technology, so has new knowledge gained that needs to be imbibed. The monotony of life takes a break in such gatherings where a fraternity meets to exchange ideas, thoughts and vision, having a great time in the feast of gaining wisdom.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho who presided over the inaugural felt that the audiology and speech-language pathology experts are different from other healthcare workers, as they have to be even more involved with the differently-abled and vulnerable. This requires a lot of commitment, patience, dedication and empathy. Christian missionaries have established educational and healthcare infrastructure in rural areas to serve the needy, bringing in changes and growth to our country. The rampant mistrust and barbaric cruelty are on the rise and we need to imbibe the peace of our creator into his creations. Giving the example of “Auto Raja” many who had a troubled past sought refuge in providing care to the destitute in Bengaluru. So should be our nature of being such “Small Mother Teresa” for the community who have the God-given faculties to use for the help of others? He concluded by saying that the conference should sharpen the mind of the delegates and be a feast for their knowledge.

In Focus-2, Mullers SHCoN conference, more than 300 delegates from different Speech and Hearing colleges across India witnessed around 12 plenary talks by experts across India. Also, the conference will provide the opportunity for presenting scientific sessions. In connection with this, 65 oral research paper presentations and 50 poster presentations will be presented. These papers will be presented by Undergraduate students, PG students of speech-language pathology and audiology, academicians, researchers and practising professionals. Out of these scientific papers, the best papers will be awarded under different categories.

In a nutshell, the Focus-2 conference aims to facilitate and upgrade the skills of professionals and students from various colleges of speech and Hearing around the country. This conference facilitates the learning of new concepts related to Speech and Hearing and aids in motivating young professionals to present their research work in the national platform conferences.

The Father Muller College Department of Speech and Hearing was established in the year 2007 offering the undergraduate program (Bachelor of Audiology & Speech Language Pathology) which now includes 3 years of degree courses followed by a 10-month Internship program. The college is also offering a 2 years Post graduation program (MSc -Speech-Language Pathology and MSc Audiology) from 2020. The Father Muller College aims for quality and innovative services in terms of clinical as well as academic aspects. A preset action plan helps to develop and deploy effective implementation of the curriculum. Qualified teachers upgrade and update their professional acumen for effectively translating the curriculum by attending workshops, training programs and seminars.

The welcome note was read by Prof Akhilesh PM, principal FMC and the vote of thanks was read by Dr Deepak P, Associate Professor FMC. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator FMMC; Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Asst. Admin FMMCH and Ms Cynthia Santomayor adorned the dais. Members of the Management Committee, Faculty, Delegates, Staff and Students were present. The inaugural was compered by Ms Gwendelen Dsouza, Audiologist and Ms Aleena Paul, 3rd-year BSALP student.