‘Focus on Coastal Tourism’ – Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at Silver Jubilee Celebrations in Udupi

Udupi: “The Udupi district has been known for its own heritage for religious and cultural activities. The District has developed in a great way in the last 25 years. In the coming days, the focus will be on tourism”, said Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot after inaugurating the Silver jubilee celebrations of the formation of Udupi district at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium, Ajjarkad here on August 25.

Addressing the gathering Gehlot said, “This is my second visit to the Udupi district. I am glad to visit Udupi because it is known as Temple City. Today we are celebrating the Silver Jubilee of the formation of the Udupi district. The district has developed in all sectors. The district administration and the people representatives have mainly focused on infrastructure development and succeeded in that. This is all done by the support of sincere officers and People representatives”.

Gehlot further said, “Today I got a chance to visit Malpe, the all-season Port and Beach. More than 2 lakh fishermen are working in that port. In the coming days, the administration and the people’s representatives should focus on developing the coastal tourism sector and I am ready to support them at any time. The district is getting various projects including Sagar Mala and others. In the coming days, the district will be developed faster”.

Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson and also the first minister in charge of Udupi district K. Jayaprakash Hegde and first deputy commissioner Dr Kalpana G were felicitated on the occasion.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and former Chief Minister Dr M Veerappa Moily also addressed the gathering. Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat presided over the function.

Minister S Angara, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Sunil Kumar, MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty, Lalaji R Mendon, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, CDC Chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, CMC President Sumitra Nayak, IGP western Range Dev Joythi Ray, SP Hakay Akshay Machhindra and others were present. Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M welcomed the gathering. ZP CEO Prasanna Kumar Delivered the vote of thanks.

