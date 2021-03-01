Spread the love



















Foggy & Misty Early Morning Takes Mangalureans by Surprise!

Mangaluru: For a change, Mangalureans woke up to a misty and foggy Monday morning of 1 March 2021. The streets were engulfed in a thick fog . Though it was a welcome breezy and cool weather, many found it tough to brave the sudden temperatures. Motorists were forced to switch on their headlight or fog lights to wade through foggy roads. There was an unusual chill this morning, between 5 am until 8am, and the city wore a foggy and misty look which was kind of a surprise for many early risers, who either go for a walk or jog or to have breakfast at their favourite restaurants. While it was hazy in the heart of the city, those areas that had thick vegetation like the Kadri Park area were covered in a shallow fog and mist, forcing motorists to switch on their headlights and fog lights to travel on the roads.

Residents of various areas said the nights have been growing colder as the week advances. Travelling in sparsely-populated areas during the night is becoming difficult these days without some form of protection against the cold, residents said. Even regular morning walkers are avoiding the routine due to mist and fog lingering in the atmosphere. According to a science professor at St Aloysius College, this is also probably due to the belief that COVID-19 infections are widespread during colder months and moreover a new strain of the virus has surfaced that is said to be more potent.

He further said that December itself began on a colder note and going by the minimum temperature recorded at weather observatories, the average minimum temperature hovered between 19 degree Celsius and 18.2 degree Celsius. As the month progressed, the temperatures further reduced and today morning it was 12 degree Celsius. The same weather is likely to continue for the next couple of days with the minimum temperature being 16 degree to 19 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature will be 28 degree to 29 degree Celsius. He has forecast misty or foggy mornings for two more days. There will be barely a change in the minimum and maximum temperature, he added.

So if you are in Mangaluru, expect cool and dry temperatures to prevail for a couple of days, especially in the night and early hours of the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Mornings will remain foggy and misty while there will be bright skies for the rest of the day, leading to a rise in temperature. The temperatures are expected to drop gradually after sunset,as per weatherman.



