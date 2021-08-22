Spread the love



















Folklore Artiste Guruva Koraga Passes away

Udupi: Folklore artiste centenarian Guruva Koraga who had introduced the infinity of folk culture through beating Dolu, passed away on Sunday, August 22. He was 105.

Guruva Koraga belonged to the Koraga tribal community and was a resident of Balkodi of Guddeangadi in Hiriyadka. As the son of Dolu artiste Hiriyadka Thoma and Thumbe, Guruva Koraga started beating Dolu at the age of 12.

Considering his service in promoting the Dolu culture of Tulunadu, Karnataka Janapada Academy had given him the honorary award in 2017. He has also received various other awards including the District Rajyotsava Award.

