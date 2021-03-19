‘Follow Jesus, the Perfect Man & Be Human Like Him’! St Joseph’s Seminary & St Joseph Church
Mangaluru: Today, 19 March is St Joseph Feast Day and on every single day of this year, dedicated to him. In his Apostolic Letter ‘Patris Corde’ (With a Father’s Heart), Pope Francis recalls the 150th anniversary of the declaration of Saint Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church and to mark this occasion he has proclaimed a ‘Year of Saint Joseph’, beginning 8 December 2020 and concluding on 8 December 2021. Pope Francis says “I would like to share some personal reflections on this extraordinary figure, so close to our own human experience. For, as Jesus says, “out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks” (Mt 12:34).
And locally here in Mangaluru, it is a BIG celebration at St Joseph’s Seminary and St Joseph Church, Jeppu. On this occasion, the history of these two religious institutions is highlighted here by Team Mangalorean .St Joseph’s Interdiocesan Seminary, Mangaluru was first established in 1763 at Monte Mariano, some 13 kilometres east of Mangalore town. However, during the captivity of Kanara Catholics under Tippu Sultan in 1784, the seminarians were dispersed or sent to Verapoly and for the next few decades, there is no record to show that a Seminary existed in Mangaluru. However, in 1843, a certain Fr Pius Noronha was said to have been the Rector of the Seminary at Monte Mariano. In 1845, when the Carmelites took over the care of the Church in Mangalore, they gathered the candidates to the priesthood in a house which was then situated in the locality which is now St Anne’s Convent, near the Cathedral.
This Seminary was then transferred to Sunkeri, some 5 kilometers east of Karwar. It was again brought back to Monte Mariano. Bishop Bernadine OCD moved the Seminary near to his residence, St Anne’s Convent, in 1846. But his successor, Bishop Michael Anthony OCD acquired a plot of land at Jeppu, where now is Infant Mary’s Convent in 1854, where a large house with a chapel was built as a residence of the Bishop and also for the seminarians. In 1870, there were 34 priests and 12 seminarians in this House of formation.
The Vision of St Joseph’s Seminary- in its long years of forming apostles for India and other countries focuses its attention on forming candidates to the priesthood, by making them, through prayerful listening to the Word of God, reflective understanding of Divine Revelation and pastoral exposure, integrated persons, committed to God’s Kingdom as true disciples of the crucified and Risen Saviour, in order to become prophetic proclaimers of the Word, ministers of the Sacraments and leaders of the ecclesial community.
And the Mission- St Joseph’s Seminary makes the evangelizing mission of the Church as its mainstay in the training of the future apostles for India, making them, through the power of the Holy Spirit, authentic witnesses of the Risen Lord, by rooting them deeply in the Indian reality, totally committed to God’s Kingdom in the local Church, but with an ever wider and broader vision of the Universal Church. The Jesuits took over from the Carmelites in 1878, and the very first act of the new Vicar Apostolic, Mgr Nicholas Pagani, was to reorganize the Seminary. Hence the present St Joseph’s Seminary came into being on 11th January 1879. During the hundred plus years and more of its existence, the Seminary has trained a large number of seminarians belonging to several dioceses of India. Initially started as the Diocesan Seminary of Mangalore, the Seminary became an Interdiocesan Institution when the Mangalore diocese was bifurcated into Mangalore and Calicut dioceses in 1923.
When the Seminary celebrated its centenary, not of its establishment, but of its reorganisation under the Jesuits, the then Superior General of the Jesuits, Fr Pedro Arrupe of holy memory, visited the Seminary on 11th January 1980, and, on that occasion uttered these prophetic words: “We are aware that the goal or future of our work for the seminaries is to be achieved under the direction of the Bishops and of the secular clergy, because, as the Council says, if it is possible, it is good to have Bishops and secular clergy forming the secular priests who obviously know what they require.”
Moved with this desire to facilitate the assumption by the diocesan clergy of their rightful role in the formation of the diocesan seminarians, the Karnataka Jesuit Province through their Superior General, requested the Sacred Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples to be relieved of the administrative responsibility of the Seminary. By its Decree dated 15th July 1992, the Sacred Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples authorized the transfer of administration of the Seminary from the Society of Jesus to the Interdiocesan (Mangalore & Calicut) Board of Administration with effect from 1st June 1995.
First of June 1995 has gone down as a great event in the history of St Joseph’s Interdiocesan Seminary. On that day the Society of Jesus who had carefully looked after the formation of the Students to priesthood for 116 years, handed over the administration to the diocesan clergy of Mangalore and Calicut. With the creation of Kannur Diocese in the year 1999, and Udupi Diocese in 2012, the Bishop of Kannur and the Bishop of Udupi also are made the Member of the Board of Administration.
Another milestone in the history of our Seminary was the completion of 125 years of its existence on the 11th January 2004. Now they march forward with the greater commitment and determination towards the formation of future priests. As they embark on the 142nd year of this premier house of priestly formation, their thrust will be Pastoral Formation focusing themselves on it under the motto “Follow Jesus, the perfect man and be human like Him”. Presently there are 175 seminarians, under the guidance of a 20 member formation team.
ABOUT ST JOSEPH SEMINARY CHURCH-JEPPU :
In 1875, during the time of Fr Paul, a catechumenate for converted girls and boys was built. In 1878 the Jesuits took over the diocese and also the administration of St Joseph’s Seminary and the catechumenate. The neophytes had their first chapel, St Joseph’s Chapel in 1879 which is at present the parlour of Sisters of Charity at Infant Mary’s Convent. A new chapel was built in 1884 by Fr Augustus Diamanti, a part of which was occupied by the seminarians. St Joseph’s Seminary church, designed and built by Fr Diamanti was blessed on March 8, 1891. It was Br Moscheini who did the beautiful paintings of St Joseph, the Grotto and Our Lady of Lourdes and that of St Ignatius Loyola.
A Duchess from Austria donated the paintings of Sts Augustine, Monica, Ann, Francis Assisi and Thomas. The Seminarians and all the Catholic people staying around the seminary used the Seminary church. In 1950, when the congregation grew, the Academy Hall of seminarians was converted into a temporary chapel and kept open until the new chapel was opened on January 1, 1962 during the time of Fr Francis Xavier Rocca sj. St Joseph’s Seminary Church is treated as the parish church with the Rector as the parish priest having the parochial jurisdiction.
The Feast mass was held today, 19 March at 11 am in St Joseph Seminary with the main celebrant Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha-the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese and another mass celebrated at 5 pm by Bishop Emeritus Rev Dr Aloysius D’souza, along with Rector Fr Ronald Serrao and other clergy. Following the mass a Biblical play ‘Nikodem’ in Konkani is staged. On the occasion, a 72 pages book on the life story of 20 lay Saints “Sarganche Dhive” (Heavenly Lamps) by Fr Ronald Serrao is released by Bishop Emeritus.