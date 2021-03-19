‘Follow Jesus, the Perfect Man & Be Human Like Him’! St Joseph’s Seminary & St Joseph Church



Mangaluru: Today, 19 March is St Joseph Feast Day and on every single day of this year, dedicated to him. In his Apostolic Letter ‘Patris Corde’ (With a Father’s Heart), Pope Francis recalls the 150th anniversary of the declaration of Saint Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church and to mark this occasion he has proclaimed a ‘Year of Saint Joseph’, beginning 8 December 2020 and concluding on 8 December 2021. Pope Francis says “I would like to share some personal reflections on this extraordinary figure, so close to our own human experience. For, as Jesus says, “out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks” (Mt 12:34).

And locally here in Mangaluru, it is a BIG celebration at St Joseph’s Seminary and St Joseph Church, Jeppu. On this occasion, the history of these two religious institutions is highlighted here by Team Mangalorean .St Joseph’s Interdiocesan Seminary, Mangaluru was first established in 1763 at Monte Mariano, some 13 kilometres east of Mangalore town. However, during the captivity of Kanara Catholics under Tippu Sultan in 1784, the seminarians were dispersed or sent to Verapoly and for the next few decades, there is no record to show that a Seminary existed in Mangaluru. However, in 1843, a certain Fr Pius Noronha was said to have been the Rector of the Seminary at Monte Mariano. In 1845, when the Carmelites took over the care of the Church in Mangalore, they gathered the candidates to the priesthood in a house which was then situated in the locality which is now St Anne’s Convent, near the Cathedral.

This Seminary was then transferred to Sunkeri, some 5 kilometers east of Karwar. It was again brought back to Monte Mariano. Bishop Bernadine OCD moved the Seminary near to his residence, St Anne’s Convent, in 1846. But his successor, Bishop Michael Anthony OCD acquired a plot of land at Jeppu, where now is Infant Mary’s Convent in 1854, where a large house with a chapel was built as a residence of the Bishop and also for the seminarians. In 1870, there were 34 priests and 12 seminarians in this House of formation.

The Vision of St Joseph’s Seminary- in its long years of forming apostles for India and other countries focuses its attention on forming candidates to the priesthood, by making them, through prayerful listening to the Word of God, reflective understanding of Divine Revelation and pastoral exposure, integrated persons, committed to God’s Kingdom as true disciples of the crucified and Risen Saviour, in order to become prophetic proclaimers of the Word, ministers of the Sacraments and leaders of the ecclesial community.

Fr Ronald Serrao- the Rector of St Joseph’s Inter-diocesan Seminary

