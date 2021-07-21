Spread the love



















Follow Tokyo Olympics, cheer for our athletes: K’taka Dy CM



Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, who is also the minister of higher education, appealed to the youth on Wednesday to appreciate the talent and hard work put in by Indian athletes in reaching the level of excellence to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking at a national webinar on “Cheer4India” at Tokyo Olympics 2020, organised by Physical Education Foundation of India, Karnataka Chapter, he said, “Let us encourage our players by following the events on all the 15 days and hope for a historic turnout in favour of Indian performance.”

Narayana also appealed to post favourable and encouraging comments on social media about the performance of Indian players and “cheer for Team India”.

Narayana Gowda, Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports, was also present with Dr Mohan Alva, Chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, Olympian Prameela Ayyappa, Jude Felix, hockey Arjun Awardee, and Piyush Jain, Secretary, Physical Education Foundation of India.

