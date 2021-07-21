Spread the love



















Following Covid Guidelines Muslim Brethren Celebrate Bakrid in Udupi

Udupi: Following the Covid guidelines Muslim Brethren celebrated Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) with special namaz (prayers) offered at various Masjids in the District on July 21.

Prayers began at 7:00 am as Muslims started to throng the Mosques. Community members offered special prayers at the Jamia Masjid. Moulavi Rasheed Ahammed Nadvi Umri led the prayers and blessed the gathering.

The Moulavi explaining the significance of the festival said that the festival is being celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, who built the ‘Khaba’ in Mecca. Prophet Ibrahim spread the message of universal brotherhood. Moulavi also prayed that the world would come out from the pandemic situation soon.

Similar prayers were offered at the Noorani Mosque Indrali, Malpe, Brahmagiri, Gangolli, Kandlur, Kota, Brahmavar, Shirva, Kaup and other Mosques in the District.

The state government of Karnataka issued new guidelines for Bakrid celebrations. According to this, 50 percent of the capacity of people in the Mosques were allowed inside and people had to maintain a distance of 6 feet. Devotees should carry their praying cloth (Jaanemaaz) while visiting Mosques. Children below 10 years old were not allowed to visit the Mosques. All those who were entering the Mosques had tp wash their hands properly and wear the mask at all times. Shaking hands, embracing each other was also prohibited.

