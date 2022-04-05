Following in the Footsteps of Kuvempu, Mluru Couple Ties Knot as per ‘Mantra Mangalya’

Following in the Footsteps of Kannada poet laureate Kuvempu, Mangaluru Couple, Vivek Gowda & Ms Shivani Shetty Ties Knot as per ‘Mantra Mangalya’ in a simple, eco-friendly event at a homestay in Surathkal on Sunday, 3 April 2022.

Mangaluru: As the dusk sets in on a Sunday evening, a young couple gets into wedlock with diverse rituals set on the basis of castes and religions spending exorbitant money.This couple wanted to keep ostentation and traditional rituals, which are generally associated to wedding, at bay. ‘Mantra Mangalya’ — the name for many is unfamiliar especially for the people dwelling outside of Karnataka. And here we have a couple who went forward with zeal to marry through a ritual Mantra Mangalya that was advocated by Jnanpith laureate, late Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa, famously known by his pen name “Kuvempu”. And this FIRST of its kind unique wedding in Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru as per “MANTRA MANGALYA” was between Vivek Gowda-a Pro-Photographer and video Editor and Miss Shivani Shetty- who heads a Event Management firm.

Vivek, having handled the camera and decor for over 600 weddings, including a few lavish ones, but on Sunday, 3 April 2022 took a break from his profession, while other photographers captured his memorable photos. “How many people in this generation acquire knowledge of great ideas of Kuvempu?” Vivek Gowda while announcing that He and his fiance resolved to get into wedlock to set an example for simple marriage thereby promoting the very idea of Kuvempu. The marriage was conducted as per ‘Mantra Mangalya’, a distinctive style of wedding advocated by Kannada poet laureate Kuvempu.

It is a kind of oath taking, where the bride and bridegroom are made to read some Kannada slokas (hymns) written by Kuvempu. Generally elders recite the oath to the couple and make them repeat the hymns. All the procedures take hardly 30 minutes as against long conventional and Brahminical rituals. Once they take the oath they exchange garlands or tie the knot. While Vaidik (Brahminical) rituals unfortunately seeped into many lives cutting across castes, this idea could be seen as liberal. Seems like a Simple and rationalistic wedding. The marriage also hails simplicity, besides cost is very minimal. There is a rule in the book that ritual has to be performed before a 50-100 audience. Wow-quite interesting and very unique!

Vivek has followed the norms laid by the book. He only invited close acquaintances to his wedding and the crowd was not more than 100. Kuvempu laid the idea and it was first experimented on his son Poornachandra Tejaswi. In a time where people set aside lakhs or crores of money for weddings, this teaches why simplicity matters. This ritual is not only meant for atheists but even theists can perform this as hymns also talk about spirituality.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Vivek Gowda said “As a photographer, I’ve seen hundreds of weddings, including one of the richest in India, from close quarters. I strongly believe simplicity has a limit, but not lavishness. Convincing my family was not an issue since a relative had opted for Mantra Mangalya some 40 years ago, and their children followed it. I had to convince Shivani and her family. For them, it was a new concept. Every parent dreams of having a grand wedding, especially for their daughter. Since both of us are part of the wedding industry, opting for a simple wedding was difficult to believe for many around us.”

According to Vivek, the wedding with about 100 guests began by lighting the lamp before the portraits of philosopher, poet and social reformer Basavanna and Kuvempu and singing of ‘Nada Geethe’. The food menu — veg and non-veg — was elaborate, but the guests had to take an oath that they would not waste food at this wedding and in the future too. Shivani took care of the decor and everything was handmade, simple and eco-friendly. They used steel glasses and avoided plastic.

Mantra Mangalya disallows dowry and recognises marriages across castes and religions. The wedding expenses are kept minimal and the guest list is restricted to close relatives and friends. The couple – and not their parents – bear the expense. In the absence of a priest, it was activist Vivekananda HK who read out the marriage vows for the couple. He told his in-laws how the wedding ceremony would turn out to be a meaningful one. “The best part is I’m debt-free on my wedding day. I had cleared all my loans before the wedding,” he said.



the guest star of attraction was “Sasha”, a 4-year-old Golden Retriever breed dog belonging to the bridegroom

Speaking to Team Mangalorean bride Shivani said, “It was challenging to organise a minimalist yet rich wedding. Convincing parents, family and society was stressful. Till the wedding took place, we were worried. Now, we’re happy that everyone is congratulating and supporting our decision. Our wedding is an inspiration for many,”.

When asked What actually is Mantra Mangalya, Vivek said, ” Kuvempu evolved a distinct model of marriage that he later called Mantra Mangalya . It was an extension of his ethical ideal of Vishvamanava (universal man), which, briefly put, views all community identities as artificial and narrow and asks individuals to experience the world anew on their own”. When asked why the ritual was not popularized, he said there was no organized effort yet to publicise the idea, hence, it has remained in the shadows. And to a question as to how the couple met, Vivek said, “Me and Shivani have been friends since 4 years . I met her at a wedding event and got connected through a common friend, and then it was history”.

Vivek’s Parents are Mallesh and Ms Susheela hailing from Sakleshpur, and having done his studies at SDM College -Ujire, he took up his profession as a Cinematographer and photographer, and settled in Mangaluru. Ms Shivani’s Parents – Ravi and Ms Vidya from Mangaluru, and having done her studies at SDM College, Mangaluru, Shivani now manages a Event Management Firm in Mangaluru. Among the guests, the guest star of attraction was “Sasha”, a 4-year-old Golden Retriever breed dog belonging to the bridegroom, which has acted in a few album songs.

In conclusion, sources reveal that the First “Mantra Mangalya” wedding was that of Kuvempu’s son, Poornachandra Tejaswi to Rajeshwari. Later Shamanna and his sister also followed the Mantra Mangalya tradition. Shamanna took active part for many years in encouraging young men and women, persuading their parents to follow the tradition. Some of the hilarious episodes relating to such weddings are subject fit for a comic epic. There was to be a wedding in the family of Kadidal Manjappa, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka. Shamanna and friends decided to hold a black-flag protest against the large number of guests invited to the wedding. As he ruefully records, they arrived a little too late with the black flags and the guests had already left after a sumptuous meal! Justice N D Venkatesh, a great figure in Karnataka had to intervene before there was an altercation between Shamanna and his friends and Manjappa.

A distinct model of marriage, Mantra Mangalya was evolved by Kuvempu. It was an extension of his ideal of Vishvamanava (universal man). It asks individuals to experience the world on their own and not through an artificial and narrow lens of community identities. This wedding removes the concept of dowry and considers inter-caste and inter-religion marriages. The wedding expenses are kept minimal. The guest list is restricted to close relatives and friends. Music is not played during the wedding as the occasion demanded introspection among everyone present. No horoscopes are matched and absolute austerity is observed. The need for a priest is ruled out as the family elders and other well-wishers officiate the ceremony. The Logical Indian Take Marriages have always been considered the most important event in one’s life.

Families tend to burn a hole in their pockets to put up a show of extravagance and opulence. The recent celebrity and VIP weddings showing extensive shows of wealth have left many starry-eyed. However, what we don’t realise is that one needn’t go bankrupt for just one event in his/her life. There are better and more fulfilling ways to do the same. And one way is how Vivek Gowda and Ms Shivani Shetty tied their knots in a simple and eco-friendly manner.

TEAM MANGALOREAN WISHES THE NEWLY WEDDED COUPLE-VIVEK GOWDA & SHIVANI SHETTY A HAPPY MARRIED LIFE- AND OUR MESSAGE IS ” You two look so good together that it seems like you really are made for each other! Have a wonderful life together! May your bond be stronger over the years and remain steadfast through the storms of life. Happy wedding!

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :